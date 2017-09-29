Too much work?

Having a lot of work sounds great, but there comes a point when you find yourself fully loaded, drowning and not able to balance your personal time with your work time, after all time's gold and if you find a piece of gold, you should treasure it.

Here are some things you can do:

Be more organized.

It's an easy thing to say, but sometimes hard to do. There's no control without a little organization. Be organized, be tidy at your workplace. Use an agenda, fill up your calendar, and get used to mobile notifications. There's no better way to raise some free time as it is with organizing the busy time.

When you're working, you're working.

By the time you're working on your tasks, set your mind on doing that. Avoid distractions, avoid losing time. Try to lessen your breaks by taking them partially.

Get used to technology.

Nowadays we can find a ton of new apps for scheduling business meetings, and working agendas. Try out Google Calendar if you're familiar with android, or even OneNote if you're more into Windows.

Learn to say NO.

This is what I found the most important tip I can share. If you reach to a point that there's no human time to accomplish your tasks you have to STOP making favours. It may be hard, I know, but you're a human with limitations. I'm more into finishing something first in order to start something else. Level your priorities, if there's no inevitable YES, say NO.