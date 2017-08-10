Tool Technology Important to Great Styles

When it comes to styling, the hot tool that is selected can mean the difference between a look that flops or a look that is fabulous. So, how do you know if you’re selecting a tool that will perform like you need it to? There are many products on the market and some of them are quite good, however, nothing that I have used holds a candle to tools that utilize the latest technology on the market. I am talking about Nano-Smart technology, as can be found in the Tools by-Gina. This is the combination of advanced far infrared and ion technology that keeps the hair healthy by sealing in moisture.

To explain in a more technical manner, infrared is beneficial because the wavelengths are longer than those omitted by standard tools. They are designed to penetrate deeper into the hair cuticle. This results in the hair being heated from the inside to the outside.

This process acts to capture the hair’s own natural moisture. The outcome is hair that is smoother with a higher level of shine resulting in an extremely healthy mane. Most conventional styling tools that utilize older technology actually pull moisture out of the hair. They end up leaving the hair dry, brittle, dull and damaged. This older technology also contributes to curls failing to last as long.

Curls will last much longer when there is moisture in the hair that has been locked in by using infrared technology. The hair color will also be more vibrant and have more volume. Additionally, the ceramic tourmaline heating plates utilized in this modern technology will ensure that the hair is safely and evenly heated. This eliminates the chance of hot spots that can occur w,sure to look for flat irons that have different heat settings. This is important because various textures of hair have different heat requirements. For example, finer and more delicate hair requires a low setting while thicker and coarser hair demand a slightly higher setting.

Automatic shut off is another important feature to look for in a tool. Many flat irons can get up to 400 degrees so, you want to ensure that after a period of time the tool will go off in case you forget to shut it off. Also make sure you have a tool with proper voltage that is compliant and can be used around the world. This is really helpful, especially if you travel abroad. My favorite flat iron feature is a 360-degree swivel cord that makes it easy to turn and manipulate the tool. This makes styling super easy if you are using your iron to create beachy, soft, big curls. It really allows the user to get the most out of the tool. For me it means no more worrying about getting tangled up in the cord as I style! LOL