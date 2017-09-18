Top 10 Musical Instruments to Learn from Easy Ukulele Songs

Learning how to play a musical instrument can be hugely fulfilling in a wide range of ways. This is something that is great as a hobby but that you could even do on a professional basis if you are good enough. In addition, it provides you with a healthy and cultural pastime, gives you something relaxing to enjoy, and helps to lift your mood while playing.

People these days often take instruction from professionals to help them develop their musical skills. You can now get everything from piano and violin lessons through to ukulele lessons from places such as ukulele-lessons.com. Professionals can help you to hone your playing skills so you get far more from playing a musical instrument.

The top options

If you are thinking of learning how to play a musical instrument, you may be interested to learn the most popular ones to learn. The top ten musical instruments people tend to want to learn nowadays includes:

· Piano: One of the most popular and graceful instruments around, the piano is a hugely popular choice amongst both children and adults. You can create the most incredible music on a piano, as stars such as Barry Manilow and Elton John will confirm.

· Electric guitar: Many younger people are keen to live the rock star life, and this means learning how to rock it out on an electric guitar. You can enjoy creating some wild tunes on this instrument, making it a great choice for the younger generation.

· Violin: The violin was once considered just an orchestral instrument, albeit one that created the most haunting and beautiful sounds. However, many younger professionals have made this a trendy, hip, and exciting instrument to learn such as the likes of Vanessa Mae.

· The drums: Playing the drums is something that many people want to learn, particularly boys and men. If you want to enjoy de-stressing by playing an instrument, banging out some rhythms on the drums is the ideal way.

· Bass guitar: An essential instrument in many bands, the bass guitar is often not rated highly enough. However, it is a popular choice because it is easier to learn than the electric guitar but still provides you with the opportunity to enjoy playing music.

· Ukulele: The unique and relaxing sound of the ukulele makes it another popular choice when it comes to learning instruments. A number of professionals are able to offer lessons in playing this instrument with a range of easy ukulele songs that you can begin with. If you are unfamiliar with this instrument, you can click here to get more info.

· Saxophone: Whether it’s down to the likes of professional player, Lester Young, or the cartoon character, Lisa Simpson, this is an instrument that has gained enormous popularity. You can blast out some great, bluesy tunes on this instrument, and it is popular with both older and younger people.

· Cello: The cello is an instrument that is versatile and is able to complement a wide range of other instruments. This has helped to boost its popularity. You can produce some incredible solos on this instrument too.

· Trumpet: An instrument that has been around for a very long time, the trumpet is a great option for those looking to learn how to play a musical instrument. It is simple to carry around, produces a unique sound, and has a wonderful retro feel about it. You can play solo or alongside other instruments, which also makes it versatile.

· Flute: The flute is an instrument that is able to produce a magical, enchanting sound. It is also an inexpensive one to buy, making it a popular choice for those that want something that is affordable and that also enables them to enjoy playing some unique music.