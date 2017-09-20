Top 10 Trends for Fall 2017

Fall is upon us, and it’s time to get excited about the trends that will be sweeping the streets.

From vintage-inspired plaid and fringe to futuristic metallics, we’ll break down everything you need to know to take the streets in style this Fall, with trendy styles from boutiques across the globe available on your one-stop shopping destination, Shoptiques.

Check out our top ten trends to be in-the-know about the must-haves for Fall:

Red

Its official- Red is the “it” color of fall. Bold, bright red hues were shown on many major runways, seen in jackets, boots, pants, and accessories. Anything red is guaranteed to turn heads this fall.

Plaid

There’s nothing designers like more than a throwback. This Fall season, designers like Calvin Klein, Tory Burch, and Marc Jacobs have brought vintage plaid vibes to the runway. Expect to see some amazing, fresh takes on neutral toned plaids, standing apart from the classic plaid outerwear.

Nylon

Nylon is durable and versatile, making it a perfect fabrication for this fall. It can be dressed up and down, and adds a sporty edge to any outfit. As if you didn’t need another reason to love this trend, you’ll never have to worry about anything nylon getting wrinkled.

Florals

Vintage inspired fall florals are the easiest way to transition your look from Summer to Fall. Take your classic spring and summer florals, and give them a darker edge. With fall florals, the darker and dreamier the better. Deep blues and purples are introduced in this new twist on the classic.

Fur

This season, expect shearling and fur to be better than ever before. Presented in new ways that everyone will love, fur will be colorful and fun, with trendy, unique spins on this classic fashion favorite. And if fur isn’t your thing, there are some awesome faux fur options available this season.

Patchwork

Patchwork is a stand-out trend that is everyone's current obsession. It appeared all over runways and throughout countless collections. With so many stand out patterns that are bright and exciting this fall, why not stitch them together onto one bold, statement piece?

Fringe

Fringe and colorful strings are popping up all over runways this fall. With an overall Vintage and Western themes emerging this season, these updated takes on fringe looks are sure to turn heads as fast as the fringe is twirling.

Modern Metallic

Its no surprise that space-age silver is taking center stage this fall. Metallics have been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, but are better than ever for fall. Classic silhouettes like biker jackets and miniskirts are made super-modern in metallic hues.

Velvet

Velvet is back and better than ever. In new, beautiful hues like marigold, midnight blue, millennial pink, and jewel tones, any look will be amplified and chic. These new spins on old classics are going to be staples in your wardrobe this fall.

Boxy