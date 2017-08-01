Top 12 Mistakes Business Owners Make When Starting a Website (And How to Avoid Them)

Are you excited to launch your new website, but feeling worried you’ve missed an important step along the way? Here are 12 mistakes you can easily avoid when preparing to share your website with the world.

PLANNING

Before you begin writing your content or developing the code for your site, consider the strategy you'll use to convert visitors.

1. Ignoring What Customers Want

Get super clear on who your ideal customers are and their goals. Make your primary goal to help your customers get what they want, and your website will turn into a lead generating machine. Start by creating buyer personas, then work backwards from those personas when deciding the features, copy, and images to be used.

2. No Clear Call To Action

It's not enough to simply link to a Contact page in the primary menu. Create a call-to-action related to the content of each page. Make it prominent within the page using buttons, forms, or graphics.

3. Not Optimizing Content For Search Engines

People can't find your website if the words they're searching for aren't used in your website copy. Because people search using natural language, be sure the copy of your site is written in conversational voice. It's not hard to improve search engine rankings, but does take some time and effort.

4. Not Building A List

From the day your website launches, you must have a system in place to collect email addresses from guests. Software like OptinMonster allow you to easily add optin forms and popups throughout your website. OptinMonster integrates neatly with every major email marketing platform to make collecting email addresses a breeze. Here are some tips on How to Use List Segmentation to Optimize Your Email Marketing.

IMPLEMENTING

Once you're done planning and ready to launch your site, there are a few important technical details that are often overlooked.

5. Not Testing Every Form

Test every contact form and subscription form. Look for things like a correct sender email, reply-to address, and personalized name and punctuation in confirmation messages. Test every link included in confirmation or welcome messages, and be sure to test with several email addresses (gmail, yahoo, @domain) to be sure each message is received and replied to properly.

6. Not Connecting Google Analytics

It's not uncommon for a business owner to launch a site with no real plans to measure its effectiveness. Later though, they often realize their mistake and want to know the ROI of their investment. To do this, you'll need to ensure Google Analytics is connected to your website from the start.

7. Not Creating A Sitemap And Submitting To Search Engines

A sitemap is an outline of the content of your website which search engines use to rank your site. Without a sitemap generated and submitted to search engines, your website will not return in search engine results. Learn how to generate an XML sitemap and submit it to search engines for indexing.

8. Forgetting To Use 301 Redirects

If this is a redesign of an existing site, it's likely there are a few old pages or posts that aren't available anymore. Or, the content is still available, but the URL structure linking to that page may have changed. A page that used to be located at yourdomain.com/about/staff might now be yourdomain.com/staff. In that case, if a person visits about/staff, a 301 redirect can be used to automatically send them to /staff. 301 redirects tell search engines that one URL has permanently changed to another URL, and to redirect traffic accordingly. Without a 301 redirect in place, visitors to /about/staff will see a 404 error.

9. The Site Is Not Responsive Or Secure

It's not an option anymore for your website to be easily viewed on any device, but a requirement. Readers should not have to pinch and zoom to read the content on your site. They also shouldn't have to guess if the information they're submitting through your forms is being passed securely. Your website should be responsive, and include an active security certificate (SSL) across the entire domain.

These are not just for the ease and peace of mind of your reader. Search engines are now actively demoting websites that are not responsive, or do not have an SSL installed across the entire domain.

OPTIMIZING

Don't exhaust your entire website budget for the launch itself. Plan for future iterations to improve both the content, design and functionality of your site.

10. Ignoring Your Successes

Revisit the most heavily trafficked pages of your site to add a more specific call-to-action. Look at the keywords which referred readers to those pages to ensure the content matches what they were looking for.

11. Ignoring High Bounce Rates

Review the pages with the highest bounce rates. A high bounce rate is an indication that users either found what they were looking for and didn't need to continue looking... or, they did NOT find what they were looking for and had to continue browsing. Either way, a high bounce rate is an opportunity to improve either the content or the call-to-action of the page.

12. Not Improving Conversion Rates

Your website is not just a pretty brochure -- it exists to increase sales for your business. Make time monthly or quarterly to investigate how to increase conversions.