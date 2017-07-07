Top 12 Tools to Optimize Your WordPress Site for Maximum Visibility

93% of online experiences begin with a search engine. That means a major segment of your target audience uses search engines to find solution to their problems. And in order to be the first one to provide them the solution, you must become highly visible on major search engines like Google.

To increase your visibility on search engines like Google, it’s important to properly optimize your site for those search engines (also known as SEO). This post will provide you a list of tools that can help you kick your SEO game up a notch so you can always be in front of your target audience whenever they search for a solution you provide.

So, without further ado, let’s get straight into it.

Keywords are the backbone of any SEO campaign. In order to become visible on Google, you must choose your keywords strategically and place them at the right places.

Google Keyword Planner is a free tool from Google that helps website owners find useful campaign ideas and know what their customers are searching for. It not only provides you keyword and ad group ideas, but also gives you other data like historical statistics, details about how certain keywords might perform. Moreover, it also creates new lists of useful keywords for you by multiplying different lists of keywords together.

An added bonus is that you can also get reports on how effective your keywords are going to be over time.

Longtail pro is an advanced tool than the Google Keyword Planner and is used by several successful online marketers.

Longtail Pro is a versatile tool that not only helps you analyze your keywords but also does other useful jobs such as researching your competitors and testing niche visibility. Its quick set-up allows you to place all your marketing campaigns in one place so you can get in-depth analyses from time to time and no-longer have to worry about spending hours on market analysis.

To start using Longtail Pro, you can sign-up for a 10-day free trial, and if you’re satisfied with the facilities it provides, you can upgrade for a one-time fee of $97.

SEMRush is a tool that helps you analyze your marketing efforts in comparison with that of your competitors. It gives you in-depth reports analyzing things like traffic growth keyword ranking, the locations your keywords are performing well at etc.

Take a look at your own site’s report to see it performance and then, generate a report for your competitor’s site to compare both.

You can compare your site’s performance with any domain name you want to enter. To get deeper insights regarding your site’s SEO, you can upgrade to paid packages.

By far the most popular SEO plugin for Wordpress users, Yoast SEO is a free tool downloaded by over 14 million users. This little tool helps you determine how well a post or webpage is optimized for search engines depending on the keywords you’re targeting. Moreover, with Yoast SEO, it’s pretty simple to add a custom page title or meta description for all the different posts or pages on your site. It also help you do several other things like adding Open Graph tags, generating XML sitemaps, cleaning up permalinks and removing excess bloat from your site’s code.

Although the free version is enough to make your life a lot easier, you can upgrade to the premium version if you’d like advanced facilities along with premium support.

5. WPForms

Adding forms to your wordpress site is a great practice from usability point of view. Forms make it easier for your website visitors to contact you, purchase from you and subscribe to your updates etc. And as a result, their staying time on your site increases, causing the bounce rate to drop and your overall search engine visibility to increase. (Another tip, by the way, to reduce your site’s bounce rate is to work on your site’s speed. Here’s a great resource to help you with that.)

WPForms is a wordpress plugin that allows you to easily build and embed forms on your site. It drag and drop feature and built-in templates help you create a form within just a few minutes without having to write a single line of code. Plus, it has other features such as mobile-responsiveness and instant notifications to help you better cater your customers’ needs.

Pricing plans start for $39 per year, and you can upgrade to other plans to avail more features.

Checking and fixing broken links is an important SEO practices because with irrelevant or spammy links, you run the risk of getting penalized.

Broken Link Checker is another useful plugin for Wordpress sites. It analyzes your pages, posts and other content to spot broken links and missing images.

When the plugin finds a broken link, it sends a notification on your Wordpress dashboard or sends you an email. You can then go in and fix these links. The tool also makes it easy to edit links, since you can do it directly from the plugin page rather than manually updating each link.

In addition to helping you better optimize your site for SEO, Broken Link Checker helps make your site more user-friendly by spotting broken links, so once you fix those links, your visitors won’t have to see any irrelevant pages before reaching their destination.

Link Patrol is a paid plugin that tracks your outgoing links and helps you clean up the outdated ones easily. It delivers link reports and allows you to easily delete broken or spammy links. If you don’t want to delete a link, you can simply add the ‘rel=nofollow’ tag to it to make sure that the unwanted links don’t influence your search rankings.

For a multi-author site, this plugin sorts links based on authors so that website owners can easily manage all the links and track different contributors’ linking habits.

Link Patrol costs $50 for a single site, $100 for five sites and $200 for 20 sites. You can choose your plan depending on your needs and enjoy the usefulness of this tool.

Open Site Explorer is a free tool developed by Moz that helps you check data for any domain. It provides you details like who is linking to a certain domain and what anchor text they’re using to link to that page. Plus, it provides additional information like top pages of a site, linking domains and which pages are linked on a particular site.

Open Site Explorer is a free tool but comes with a daily search limit per person. To fetch data for unlimited domains and used its advanced features, you need a Moz Pro Subscription that also comes with access to other tools by Moz.

SEO quake is a free SEO plugin that provides information such a pagerank, age, last updates, alexa ranks etc. You can use this plugin to get this data for any site you want. Plus, you can use the SEOquake toolbar to get these details for all the search results against a keyword. This information can help you gauge competition for different keywords. And the interesting and even useful part is that you can download this data in CVS format to arrange the results in excel sheets.

A comprehensive SEO audit is important from time to time in order to get a 360 degree overview of your site’s SEO.

Webbee SEO spider is a free tool that helps you audit your site yourself without having to hire an expert to do so. It crawls your site in the same way as search engine bots do, and analyzes it using the standards of major search engines. The tool is great for identifying both major and minor SEO issues with your site.

The free version provides a lot of in-depth data, but if you want additional features and want to use a single license on more than 2 devices, you can upgrade to a paid plan.

There’s no point in getting targeted traffic to your site if you can’t convert those visitors into subscribers or customers. To reap maximum benefits from your SEO efforts, it’s always a good idea to open doors to future contact with your visitors even if they don’t buy anything at first. When you get in touch with them over time, you have the opportunity to gradually persuade them and turn them into customers. This is what lead capture forms are for.

A lead capture form allows you to get your visitors’ names and email addresses so that you can contact them in future and turn them into customers.

Optinmonster is a great tool that allows you to build drag and drop lead capture forms and split test different versions of a form to see which one performs the best. It offers a variety of form types to choose from and contains other cool features like built-in analytics and exit intent technology to make sure that you’re able to make the most out of every visit your site gets.

Basic plan is great for those with a single site. It costs $9, and you can upgrade to advanced payment plans to avail more features and manage multiple sites.

Adding buttons to your site is another way of increasing user interaction and retention. You can use buttons to increase your Facebook likes, Twitter followers, YouTube subscribers etc. This helps a lot in converting those visitors.

MaxButtons is a free Wordpress plugin that allows you to easily build and customize your own Wordpress buttons without having to write any code. The plugin provides a responsive layout and adding buttons to your site is extremely easy.

Although it’s a free tool, the pro version provides you with over 5000 buttons in just $29.