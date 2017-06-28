Top 3 Frustrating Things About Narcissistic Parents

We all have narcissistic moments. Sometimes we think a situation is about us, when it isn’t. Sometimes we put our desire to be right above connection. In a study by the Max Planck Institute for Human and Cognitive Brain Sciences, they even found that in situations where a decision needs to be made quickly, we are much less likely to use empathy. A finding that implies our fast paced culture breeds narcissism.

However, in my experience and observation there can be a gap between behavior and mental capacity. We can sit down with someone who behaves like a narcissist at work or out with their friends and still have a deep, vulnerable conversation because they understand at a fundamental level that we are 7 billion valuable people having 7 billion valuable life experiences.

But what happens when a person doesn’t view others as autonomous? What happens when a person doesn’t think about others at all? And what happens when that person is a parent? Here are 3 of the most frustrating things about a narcissistic parent:

1) They act completely different in public than in private

A narcissistic parent may be all smiles and polite gestures in public and be a ticking time bomb in private. They often appear generous and can even seem really proud of you when talking to other people until you are alone in a room with them and they decide to rip you to shreds. This is an extremely isolating experience.

When I was younger and tried to open up about my home situation, I was often met with statements like, “I have met your mom/dad and I thought they were really nice, you are probably a difficult child, what did you do - you must have done something,” or “life is really hard for a single mom, she is doing her best, you should have more compassion for her.”

Until I met a wonderful therapist at the age of 24, no one I had tried to open up to seemed to be concerned for my emotional or physical safety and in fact dismissed these things just like my parents had done. Because of the common perspective that parents do the best they can, millions of children are left feeling alone and afraid with no where to turn.

2) Every interaction is about power and manipulation

Narcissistic parents may use physical violence, guilt and/or isolation so they can have complete control over their children. A child growing up into a confident, secure, capable adult is of no concern to such a parent.

As a child, I was not allowed to play outside, talk on the phone, have friends over or visit anyone’s home. I was even forced to quit my first paying job. When I finally stood up for myself, I was kicked out of the house.

As an adult, physical violence and “punishment” is no longer an option. But a narcissistic parent will still try to find some way to have power over the child by using manipulation. They will promise they no longer have violent outbursts and they are truly ready to have a respectful relationship until they have gained your trust and have you in a position where they can tear you down again.

To this day my mother insists that she has never hit me, called me names or kicked me out. Last year in one of her “I’m a changed person,” conversations she told me she thinks therapy is stupid and I am an ungrateful child.

3) They blame you for everything subtly or overtly

The narcissistic parent loves to make the child feel responsible for everything. If they have a violent or angry outburst, it was because of something the child did. If they try to use you as an adult, it is because they “sacrificed” everything for you and you owe them in some way. Whatever bad decisions they have made or short comings they have are all your fault.

A few years ago, I opened up to my father about what it felt like to grow up without him. His response was that I shouldn’t blame my problems on him. And that children always try to blame their problems on their parents.

My feeling abandoned and afraid as a child was completely irrelevant to him and some how was my fault and completely my problem and he had nothing to do with it.

Having a truly narcissistic parent, partner, friend or colleague can be a terrible experience. And learning to navigate all the manipulation can be a struggle. Empathy is a necessary neurological response if we are to live a deeply fulfilling life. The average person who “fits in” to society will go un-diagnosed for the duration of their lives. But true narcissism - self obsession to the point that all empathy for others is lost - is, in my opinion, a mental illness. It is the birthplace of violence, rape, pedophilia, enslavement, greed and war - human experiences that we can forget begin inside us. And so, the only way to truly heal, is to care about the health of our minds, quality of our thoughts and ability to connect in our relationships.

