Top 3 Mortgage Pitfalls To Avoid In 2017

For many people, getting a mortgage for a house purchase is one of the biggest financial responsibilities they will have in their lives. Despite this, many people make significant mortgage mistakes every day. Your mortgage is a long-term responsibility; therefore, you should take some time to negotiate and invest wisely.

Here are the top 3 mortgage mistakes you should avoid when buying a home:

Check Your Credit First

Always check your credit before you start your house hunting process. Not checking credit is one of the biggest mistakes that many potential homeowners can easily avoid. Many people forget that they may have issues with their credit that they did not expect including judgments in other states or late payments on accounts they forgot about.

Checking your credit early gives you the opportunity to avoid bad surprises down the line. You can resolve various issues with your credit before you begin applying for a mortgage. Getting a credit report is quite easy and you can obtain one from the major credit agencies in the country. Remember, credit mistakes on your report can affect your credit score, which may lower your bargaining power with mortgage lenders.

Don’t Apply For Any New Credit

Avoid taking on new debts when looking to buy a home. New loans can have significant effects on your debt load and credit score. Your mortgage loan may not be approved if you make a major purchase during the final stages of the mortgage application process. One of the biggest mistakes that potential homeowners make is assuming that their loans are guaranteed and that they will be approved before the new credit hits their reports.

However, delays often occur during the mortgage application process and your lender may check your report before giving the final approval. Even one credit check on your report has the potential to affect your credit score, which may affect your interest rate even if the rate may not result in the opening of a new line of credit. You may also consider hiring a Vancouver mortgage brokerage firm which can help you get a deal with a seasoned lender whose rate is much better than what your bank offers.

Lenders have made significant changes on how they evaluate loan applications. They are now increasingly cautious about who they give loans to. They are more thorough when evaluating new borrowers, therefore, it’s important to not underestimate the scrutiny that you will be under when applying for a mortgage loan. Making a major purchase is one of the biggest mistakes that potential property owners make when applying for a mortgage.

Underestimating Your Housing Payment

Housing payments do not consist of mortgage payments only. Once you purchase a property, you will have to get a homeowner insurance and pay homeowner’s association fees as well as property taxes. It’s important to consider these expenses as well as the repairs and maintenance that will be required in the new home.

Determine your budget and carefully analyze your income and expenses. This will help you determine how much you can comfortably afford. Many potential homeowners do not consider expenses that just happen to pop out of nowhere.