Top 3 Wellness Tips to Get Your Juices Flowing

In today’s fast-paced world, we’re constantly on the run. Being digitally connected 24/7 also means that it’s harder to escape from the pressures of work and social demands. It’s no wonder we seem to live in a state of constant urgency and stress. But there are many ways disconnect, relax and enjoy life. Here are three tips to decompress and recharge your battery when you’re feeling drained.

1. Breathe…deeply

No matter where you are or what you're doing, take time to focus your attention on how you breathe. Being mindful of your breathing will help rejuvenate you because deep breathing releases tension and stress. A great way of getting into the habit of focusing on your breathing is to meditating, even for five minutes a day. Doing so will not only improve your health but will train your mind to become more present in each and every moment. Then, you'll be able to step outside of yourself and appreciate the world around you with a fresh perspective.

2. Get moving

The next time you feel low on energy, put down that caffeinated drink and, instead, go outside for a walk or jog. Physical activity, whether low or high impact, oxygenates the blood cells, which makes you feel more energized. Plus, exercise is a great way to release tension and stress and boost your self-confidence.

Obviously, the more you exercise, the more good you're doing for your health. Aerobic workouts are great for cardiovascular health; they helps with weight maintenance, reduces cholesterol, and improves blood circulation. An added bonus of exercise is that it releases endorphins, which makes us feel good and less fatigued.

3. Eat well

When rushing between meetings and carpools, it can be challenging to maintain a healthy, nutritious diet. But eating wholesome, unprocessed foods that contain vitamins and minerals is vital for our overall health. Even if you do manage to get enough sleep and exercise, if you aren’t giving your body enough of the nutrients it needs, you’ll feel it.

Perhaps adding protein or vitamin supplements or probiotics to your diet will give you the energy boost that your body and its immune system needs. Don’t get overwhelmed trying to understand which nutritional aspect your body and lifestyle are lacking. Instead, seeking the help of a professional nutritionist or health care practitioner.

Acknowledge and appreciate yourself