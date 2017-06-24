Top 4 Social Media Platforms That Will Inspire Your Business

The world has become so reliant on the use of technology and an increasing amount of individuals if not everyone, are relying on their phones and mobile devices. Stemming from this desire is the appeal of social media and how individuals are able to post, view, and share images and videos with their friends. This shift to the dependency on technology and its progenies has affected the way businesses operate. Businesses must now accept new practices for marketing and developing their company. Thus, in order for businesses to evolve and maintain the interests of their market, they must adapt to new technologies and learn to accept this new crave.

Individuals are always on their phones. Aside from just speaking and texting on these devices they are either posting images, videos or viewing content that others have posted. The mobility of technology has lead individuals to become so inclined to its flexibility. It can be taken anywhere and they can access content at anytime.

With this, social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and so many others, have grown exponentially due to the appeal it provides its users. Everyday someone is either signing up or posting something online for the viewing pleasure of others. Many businesses have become privy to this new wave and have elected to create their own pages for the purpose of engaging potential customers. Social media platforms allow them to not only showcase their products and services, but also connect and communicate with their audience.

However, above all of the platforms available, 4 social media platforms have stood out from the rest. They are listed below as they have effectively increased engagement and sales for many companies. They are as follows:

Instagram: This platform is fairly new and has been around for about 6 years. Yet despite its youthful existence, it has become one of the most powerful and prominent social media platforms. In fact, leading brands have witnessed a per follower engagement rate of 4.21%, a percentage that is 58 times higher than Facebook, and 120 times than twitter. This implies that Instagram is a driving force for marketing. Due its prospective growth and level of influence, it is a platform that is worthy of involvement.

Youtube: Consumers find pleasure in viewing content. There is no wonder why individuals are becoming so inclinded Youtube and watching videos online. Youtube has over a billion users, and more than half of the views on youtube are from mobile devices. This implies that brands can actively post videos online and anticipate for it to reach a large audience as individuals are always watching videos on Youtube.

Facebook: This social media-networking site is well known amongst many individuals; hence why 40 million small businesses, if not more have active businesses pages on Facebook and pay for social media advertising. This is because social media is effective. It encourages engagement and individuals are more than less likely to share and comment on your post. The key though, is to post content that is not only engaging, but that also evokes emotions such as happiness, and joy.

Twitter: Twitter enables individuals to post short public messages online for everyone to see. With millions of accounts on twitter, businesses can expect to receive interaction with their tweet. Of all the tweets and interaction on twitter, link clicks account for 92% of all user interaction with tweets. Therefore, posting links increases your chance of gaining more interaction and shares. Links to websites or specific products can increases awareness of your brand as well as its products and services.