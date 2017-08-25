Top 5 Actionable Life Lessons From A Traveling Health Coach

I’m a traveling Health Coach, podcast host and storyteller on two wheels. After ten years working in the adventure travel industry and a couple of long overland trips on completely inappropriate motorcycles, here are some of the most important lessons I’ve learnt from nearly fifteen years on the road.

1: Health & Wellness Should Be An Investment Not An expense

Unfortunately I’ve witnessed time and time again that the people who most need the help are often the very same people that don’t have access to it. Luckily the worlds largest Health Coaching school, The Institute For Integrative Nutrition is working hard to try and change this. With over one hundred thousand students and graduates from over one hundred and fifty countries around the world, qualified Health Coaches are working to fill the gaps in health care systems and providing one on one support to those in need.

The lesson — we all need to stop and pause on a regular basis to assess our own health and happiness, just ask yourself if there are any adjustments you to make and then reach out for help and guidance.

2: You’re Capable Of Far More Than You Ever Imagined

Travel, unlike any other activity or action has the unique potential to inspire you, educate you, make you realise that you’re capable of more than you ever imagined should you step towards the outer edges of your comfort zone.

The lesson — do something that pushes you just beyond the boundaries of your comfort zone but remember that everyone's comfort zone is different, set your own goals and focus on them, you’re capable of far more than you ever imagined.

3: People Are Fundamentally Good And The Same

The past fifteen years on the road have taught me that people, all over the world are fundamentally good and the same, we all have similar needs, aspirations and desires.

When I spend time time in Europe I see this; locals getting up in the morning, drinking coffee, taking the kids to school, going to work and going out with friends.

When I’m back in Guatemala, guess what I see, people doing exactly the same.

The Lesson — we all catch ourselves from time to time making assumptions, not only about others but what others think about us. Challenge yourself to suspend those thoughts and remember that ultimately, we’re all the same regardless of where we live, what we do and what language we speak, there’s something comfortingly grounding in this.

4: Intuition And Engagement

How do you feel when you go traveling and everything is new, unfamiliar and exciting?

Human survival instincts will automatically raise our levels of awareness in unfamiliar surroundings to keep us safe and with this comes a certain heightened level of engagement.

You learn to act and react more on intuition and less on other influences such as societal or peer group pressure to do what’s perceived as the correct thing in certain situations.

The lesson — assess your level of engagement in everyday tasks. Talking to your partner after a long day at work, walking the dog, playing with your kids, having dinner with friends. Commit to being fully engaged in everything you do from the mundane to the marvellous.

5: We Have To Respect The Elements

Picture the scene.

It’s sunny, you’ve got the open road in front of you, a full tank of petrol and nowhere to be — half an hour later you find yourself in the eye of a tropical storm taking refuge under a bridge along side many other cold wet bikers.

That was me a few years ago and learning to respect the elements was one of the most important lessons I’ve ever learnt. That storm taught me that we don’t control everything in life, mother nature can be seductive and brutal in equal measures, don’t forget that.

We need to learn how to respect our environment and the best way to do that is to be in it.