Top 5 Beginner Surf Beaches in Morocco

Imagine yourself surfing in one of the most peaceful places in the world, with the sun dipping below the horizon, reflecting the pure deep blue water that is carrying the waves. Hitting rocks back and forth, while invading the beach’s sand with its crystal clear waves, you would lose yourself in the pleasing sound of nature’s playing. Who wouldn’t love to experience that?

A surf trip to Morocco is where you should break free from your daily routine and consistent stress. Morocco has some of the best surfing spots in the whole world that would give you an unforgettable surfing experience.

Ready to get more excited? Morocco has some beautiful beaches that are perfect for beginner surfers as well as surf tours. The beach will give them the chance to test themselves against the ocean, while still enjoying the waves and learning basic moves and tricks until they master it!

So, to make it easier for you, we have gathered up the top five surf beaches in Morocco for beginners.

1- La Source, Taghazout

Beginner surfers would enjoy a lot La Source. The rising and falling tides would give them the sense of surfing while bringing ultimate fun with it. Reefs are grouped in one place, providing astonishing clear waves when hitting the sandy section. A wave would be about 50-150 meters holding an incredible taste of joy.

Town:

Taghazout

Where:

Agadir,Souss-Massa, Morocco

The Area: A lively area having a lot of local shops, cafes, and surf shops. It also reflects the surfing culture experienced by locals, foreigners and tourists from all over the world.

Beach: Breathtaking sandy beach, with sparkling sand and crystal clear water.

Best Time: September – April

Weather: 23 - 32 °C

2- Essaouira Beach, Marrakech-Safi

The beach has a soft sand bottom which makes it the most desirable spot for beginners. It allows you to perform the basic surf skills with more confidence due to the high-tide accompanied with the light north wind, creating left and right peaks.

Town: Essaouira

Where: Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

The Area: Essaouira has always attracted travellers. It’s perfectly located on a peninsula, in the middle of luxuriant forests, and surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.

Beach: Provides a perfect view of the port and Isle de Mogador. It’s amazing location gives you the chance to enjoy the old town when having a break from the waves.

BestTime:

July – February

Weather: 21 - 30 °C

3. Magic Bay,Imsouane, Agadir

This area has been one of the major surfing destinations for both experienced and beginner surfers from all around the world. Magic Bay is a long right-hander, so it can make one of the longest waves in Africa when the right conditions permit to.

Town: Imsouane

Where: Agadir, Morocco

The Area: Surfing would be a main activity during the day. Other than that, Paradise Valley’s pools are definitely worth a swim. Also, taking a walk down Agadir’s famous Souk will be fun.

Best Time:

August – March

Weather:

23 - 31 °C

4. Panoramas,Taghazout

This is a right hander spot, with a sand bottom that breaks on a big beach, which makes it the perfect spot for beginners, but only during high tide.

The atmosphere is always desirable on this beach where you can find a lot of people from beginners, intermediate to advanced enjoying the waves and shining sun.

Town: Taghazout

Where: Agadir, Souss-Massa, Morocco

The Area: Taghazout is an attractive area full of cafes and local stores. There, you can taste the best traditional Moroccan food.

Beach: A long relaxing beach that is distinct due to its amazing shelter provided from the shade of the trees surrounding.

BestTime:

September – March

Weather: 22 - 30 °C

5. Sidi Kaouki Beach, Marrakech-Safi

The golden sand, shining sun and beautiful waves make this beach the ideal surfing spot whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced surfer. The spot offers long waves and is best when the wind is light and the tide is high.

Town: Sidi Kaouki, 30km south of Essaouira

Where: Marrakesh-Safi, Morocco

The Area: A noiseless fishing village that emits positive vibes among the beautiful place and warm-hearted locals.

Beach:

A large beach that has a building on the rocks, surrounded by the flowing water. The decorated clubhouse cafe found there is a must visit place after the surfing sessions for some refreshment .

BestTime:

July – January