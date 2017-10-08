Top 5 Career Tips Business Owners Wish They Were Told When They First Started: Karen Reynolds Sharkey, Director at U.S. Trust, Bank of America

“Be open to learning from people who have a different perspective.”

I had the pleasure to interview Karen Reynolds Sharkey. Karen is the National Business Owner Strategy Executive with U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Headquartered in New York City, Karen directs the bank’s strategy, outreach and offerings to entrepreneurs and their family members nationwide. She leads the bank’s strategic vision and tactical initiatives for this fast-growing constituency, promoting an optimal client experience. Closely attuned to the needs and priorities of business owners, Karen works with Private Client Advisors and specialists to provide thoughtful guidance and innovative research on critical issues including business succession, liquidity strategies, expansion financing, wealth transfer, investments and legacy fulfillment. She fosters close collaboration across the enterprise, streamlining the intersection of personal and professional priorities so that clients can focus on what matters most to them. Karen joined U.S. Trust in 2010, serving as a Market Executive for Metro New York and was a member of the Metro New York leadership team. In this capacity, she was responsible for business development and relationship management, advising high net worth clients, family offices and foundations on investments, credit and wealth transfer. She also headed the Private Business Owner initiative for the market, a precursor to her national leadership role. Previously, Karen spent 17 years with the Investment Bank at J.P. Morgan. She holds an M.B.A. from NYU Stern School of Business and her B.A. in Economics and History from Rutgers College. Karen serves on the advisory board of the Eugene Lang Entrepreneurship Center at Columbia Business School, the board of directors of the New York Women’s Foundation, and the advisory council of the Riverside Symphony. She is regularly quoted by national publications and was a contributor to The Owner’s Journey, a white paper published by the Eugene Lang Entrepreneurship Center at Columbia Business School in collaboration with U.S. Trust.

What is your background?

I’ve worked in the financial industry for over 25 years and have been with U.S. Trust, Bank of America since 2010. In my role as the National Business Owner Strategy Executive, I work closely with entrepreneurs and their family members, to provide guidance and research on critical issues such as business succession, liquidation strategies, expansion financing, wealth transfer, investments and legacy fulfillment. I help them focus on what matters most to them – looking at both their personal and professional priorities. I also serve on the advisory board of the Eugene Lang Entrepreneurship Center at Columbia Business School.

Can you tell us about the research you conducted of business owners and entrepreneurs?

U.S. Trust surveyed 248 high net worth business owners across the country about their experiences from start up to expansion to exit. The findings provide tremendous insight into the makings and mindset of entrepreneurs and the challenges they face at each stage of their business. We found a lot of common characteristics, but also some unique differences – particularly with respect to a new generation of exceptionally entrepreneurial-minded Millennials who are challenging traditional approaches to business ownership.

How are U.S. business owners and entrepreneurs using their success to bring goodness to the world?

Business owners are distinctly committed to making a positive difference in the world. They pursued this career path because of their desire to control their own destiny, and that includes having a meaningful impact. Our research shows that nearly seven in 10 business owners (68%) come from families that stress the importance of giving back to society and 43% see their business and the jobs they create as an important way of doing so. In fact, 44% believe that small businesses and start-ups are more effective than the government, non-profits and large corporations at creating economic opportunities and a higher standard of living for the most people. Nearly one-quarter own a company that provides solutions to address social or environmental issues.

Ninety-five percent of business owners actively support non-profit organizations and social causes through either the mission of their companies, work on behalf of a charitable endowment or foundation or serve as a board member or trustee for a nonprofit organization. Ninety-two percent of business owners surveyed are currently serving on at least one nonprofit board, and 39% serve on three or more.

What does your survey reveal about what business owners wish they knew when they were first starting out? What is their top 5 list of career advice?

We asked retired business owners, what was the best career advice they would give, if they could, to their younger self. Their answers provide valuable lessons learned to the next generation of entrepreneurs just starting out.

1. The top response, “Take ownership of everything you do”, validates their primary motivation for becoming an entrepreneur in the first place – “to take control of their own destiny”.

2. The need to “find a good mentor” ranked second. Veteran entrepreneurs know all too well that the journey can be full of twists and turns, and peaks and valleys, and that having a mentor at each stage in your career is a key to success.

3. Third, while money is not the primary motivation for owning a company, successful owners say that if you “work at something you are passionate about, the money will follow”.

4. Fourth, “be open to learning from people who have a different perspective”.

5. And fifth, “Never give up”.

What are the biggest start-up challenges that entrepreneurs face?

For most entrepreneurs, money issues are the most challenging aspect of starting and funding a young company. Although obtaining capital is the number one hurdle overall, Millennials say their biggest struggle is protecting personal assets from business risks. That may be, in part, because they use external funding sources to a greater degree and feel accountability to outside investors and lenders. Half of Millennial entrepreneurs tell us they relied on external capital to fund their company. Nearly four in 10 took a cash advance on their credit cards or personal bank loan. And what’s concerning is that few owners have basic personal protection from business losses and liabilities.

How are they funding their start-ups? And would they do it differently if they could?

Most (about 7 in 10) are funding their start-ups using solely personal or family resources – including their own savings, an inheritance, a loan from a family member, bank or credit card. (Although, Millennials are using more outside sources, as I mentioned). In retrospect, entrepreneurs are split on whether or not they would fund their business the same way again. Only about half say they would bootstrap their launch and early growth again. They are more likely to recommend to those just starting out using a combination of personal resources and outside investment.

What are their biggest growth challenges?

Once businesses are established and move into the growth stage, the biggest challenges shift to managing people, managing cash flow, keeping pace with technology and market changes. Attracting and keeping the right talent is clearly the biggest challenge to growing a company.

In terms of what keeps them up a night -- owners of smaller companies put “compliance with government regulations” first on their list. While, owners of middle-market and larger companies worry most about uncertainties in the economy. But, for now, business owners seem confident. This year, they plan to increase or maintain employment levels (84%), wages (89%), capital spending (79%) and contributions to employee retirement plans (81%). Seventy-nine percent also will match or increase charitable giving levels – further showing their commitment to giving back.

What does the future look like for entrepreneurs?

A large percentage of business owners, particularly Millennials, are planning some type of deal activity within the next three years – another sign of business confidence. About 4 in 10 Millennial owners expect to acquire or merge with another company, while about one in three will look to raise capital from private investors through an IPO or secondary capital raise.

How are today’s young (Millennial) entrepreneurs different than their predecessors?

Millennials are starting companies in droves, and starting an earlier age. More than one-third started their current business when they were younger than 25. Only about 13% of all business owners can say the same. (Most started between the ages of 25 and 35). And, only about one-in-three Millennials worked at another company before starting their own. But, what they lack for in age and experience, they make up for in eagerness to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions. They are building their careers and a path that’s uniquely their own. We see differences in how they are funding their start-ups, as discussed, and their future plans. For them, it’s not about nurturing a company for the better part of their career and then retiring, but rather, pursuing the next business venture.

Anything else you would like to add?

What’s ironic is that business owners say the most compelling reason for owning a company is to take control of their own destiny, yet the fate of their business and financial security is left to chance by not anticipating potential disruptions.

Most business owners don’t have a plan to respond quickly to threats that could affect ongoing operations and diminish the value of their business -- including theft or breach of intellectual property, allegations of fraud or negligence, an employment law suit, loss of credit or access to capital, and claim to ownership (divorce or heir dispute). Interestingly, many owners, and Millennials by far, don’t have a back-up server or secure data storage.

Personal assets are at risk as well. Many owners don’t have an umbrella insurance policy to protect personal assets, including their home and personal savings and half haven’t named a power of attorney for financial assets.