Top 5 Habits Of A Traveling Health Coach

After qualifying as a Health Coach with the Institute For Integrative Nutrition, British born Emma-Jane Fry combined her love of travel and ten years experience in the adventure travel industry with her passion for health and wellness and became a traveling Health Coach! Currently based in Central America, she works with clients and runs group coaching programs all conveniently from her laptop.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine’s ninth annual Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends, health and wellness coaching was the top emerging career trend in 2015 and the demand for Health Coaches has been on the increase ever since due to doctors not always have the time or resources to help their patients build healthy lifestyle habits—Health Coaches are needed to fill the void in current healthcare systems around the world.

Circumnavigating the globe on an ancient but trusty Kawasaki KLR 650 motorcycle, Emma-Jane shares her top 5 tips about how to stay healthy on the road.

1: Carry The Right Foods With You

Making sure you’re well prepared is the key to not having a meltdown in an airport or linguistically dangerous location—before you know it you’ve panic-eaten half a pizza and two chocolate donuts. Make sure you’re carrying nutritious but calorie dense foods like macadamia nuts, almond butter, banana chips and avocados.

2: Do Your Homework

Don’t put yourself in a position where you arrive somewhere tired, hungry and with no idea where to go for a healthy meal, spend just ten or fifteen minutes before you travel to research your options. The Happy Cow site is great for finding healthy places to eat all over the world and you can even take it a step further by pinning some spots on a google map so you know exactly where to go when you arrive.

3: Reduce Jetlag

Try to adjust to your new timezone and get a full nights sleep as soon as possible as opposed to napping as tempting as it may be! Getting adequate sleep impacts our health in so many ways including the kind of foods we crave. When you’re fatigued, your body wants calorie-dense foods that give you quick energy making it easy to reach for the not-so-healthy foods.

4: Don’t forget your skin

If you fly frequently, pressurised cabin air is desert-dry, upping your chances of dullness, rough patches, or even breakouts and then there may be a change of climate on arrival. It’s so easy to forget to take care of our skin and one of the best things you can do is to stay hydrated. When you’re traveling, try and eat fruit and veg that are high in water content like watermelon, strawberries, green peppers, cucumber and spinach.

5: Mindset