Top 5 Habits Of A Traveling Health Coach

After qualifying as a Health Coach with the Institute For Integrative Nutrition, the largest Health Coaching school in the world, I combined my passion for everything ‘health & wellness’ with my wanderlust nature and hit the road!

Traveling around the world with not much more than my motorcycle, a laptop and a very select couple of books is a wonderful and unique way to live but it does however have it’s drawbacks — how to stay healthy on the road.

We all travel nowadays, whether it’s a ten minute commute to work, a weekend away with friends or a winter getaway to Guatemala, a lot of us are on the move and it can be oh-so-easy to let our good intentions to live a healthy lifestyle go right out the window the minute we hit the duty free snack aisle at the airport or pass by our favourite bakery on the way home from work.

As a qualified Health Coach and former owner of an adventure travel company here are my top 7 habits made into actionable strategies.

1: Remember that being healthy isn’t all about the food

It’s easy to get over absorbed in food, especially when we’re traveling because there’s is always plenty of new and tasty things to try which is great but don’t forget about other aspects of health like your eyes for example.

The sun gives off UV radiation that you can’t see or feel, in small doses, it boosts vitamin D but too much of it can can also damage your eyes. It’s so easy to overlook this aspect of your overall health, especially if you get caught up in the excitement and activity of travel so go and check if your sunglasses are up to spec before you jet off to those beautiful Mexican beaches!

2: Use your bodyweight to workout

The human body is quite remarkable, all we have to do is exert pressure on it and our muscles grow! Carrying exercise equipment can be a headache and let’s be honest, are you really going to be motivated enough to go the the gym in a new and linguistically dangerous location? Walking lunges, jumping jacks, push ups and squats are simple exercises that can all be done from the convenience of a hotel room using just your bodyweight — no complicated equipment required.

3: Always pack a tennis ball

Let’s face it, travel can be stressful on both the mind and body and a simple tennis ball can be used in a multitude of ways to relieve stress and loosen up any stiffness in your muscles and joints.

Place a ball underneath the arch of your foot, keep your heel on the floor and let your body weight sink in. Take deep breaths for around 1 minute whilst slowly rolling your foot from side to side so the ball crosses your arch then roll the ball along the length of your foot from heal to toe for another minute or so for instant stress, tension and muscle relief.

4: Make salad dressings at the table

If you order salad at a restaurant, make a simple dressing with what’s already on your table. Mix some olive oil and vinegar for a simple healthy dressing so that you can see exactly what’s going in it and that you’re not eating a whole week’s worth of calories in one meal (salad dressing are notorious for that).

5: Keep your brain active

The more you train, use and test your brain, the better it will perform and there’s no better way to make the most of your time during a twelve hour flight or 6 hour bus trip like listening to a podcast or audio book, the choice is yours.

I hope these tips help you see how you can do your best to stay healthy while your traveling, which of my 7 habits do you think you could put into action? Let me know over here.