Top 5 Must-to-do E-commerce Strategies in 2017

Business is no more all about investment anymore and so does e-commerce. To succeed in e-commerce, world’s best e-commerce sites are innovating themselves every day. All are heading to represent themselves to their customers with new offers and schemes. But being a small e-commerce site owner, what will be your step?
Here in this article, we have demonstratedfive best strategies to take your e-commerce business to next level, from the perspective of today’s world-
5 Must-to-do E-commerce Strategies in 2017
- Keep Your Customers in Touch of You Most of the users of e-commerce are annoyed with the typical weak customer service of most of the websites. Overcoming this facility and creating a ready-to-serve customer service unit can be a trump card for your business. No matter how small your site is, this one thing will always be an asset to build up your reputation.
- Create A Trustmark at Your Website People have a fear to spend big chunks of money on small or new e-commerce sites. You know why? Because they don’t trust new e-commerce start-ups. To overcome this issue, creating a trust mark can be a good play. Make the site look credible and trustworthy. Also, associate your store with brand shoppers trust. Who knows, maybe some of the trust rubs on your site also!
- Create A Product Designer Tool It’s a great experience for the buyers if they can design their product and let you turn it into reality. On that note, most of the T-shirt sites or clothing centers offer customized design tool for their users. To begin with this feature, you need to have a top-notch product designer along will all of the dimensions of customizations for your buyers. From my expertise in the industry, I’ve found InkXee as one of the best web to print e-commerce solution.
- Testimonials and Reviews According to a recent study, sites that have trustworthy reviews and product testimonials, have an 18% more sale than sites who don’t. Although it’s a common strategy that businessmenfollow, they can’t make it Trustworthy enoughto look it real. You can do something innovative in here. · A Catchy About Us Page What have you seen in most of your competitors in the About Us page? Just a chunk of numbers and names and images, right? Here comes to theopportunity to take over your competitor’s customers and turn them into yours.
Remember, the greatest asset of your e-commerce business is how much your customers trust you. To gain and regain their trust, you have to do a few tricks apart from quality production and customer service. When people explore your site for the first time, they have a tour at the About Us place to know about you. And to my perspective, their decision is half-made by the end of the About Us article. Here on this page, if you add some unique story on how you and your team started up this business and how much care you do for your customers, there is a good chance that they will be convinced. Which will result in a whole lot of trust value of your site to your potential customers?
