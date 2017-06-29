Top 5 Things to Do in Southern Spain

This past year I spent a week during the Thanksgiving holiday con la familia touring the Andalucia region of Spain, famous for its ancient cities and deserts, beautiful beaches, majestic mountain ranges, and fabulous food and wine ($3 glasses of vino are common!). Although this long stretch along the Mediterranean is known as the Costa del Sol, I wouldn’t recommend visiting during November as this time of year is typically the rainy season (it rained nearly every day during our trip). Weather aside, it was a terrific experience nonetheless. Here are the five places (in no particular order) that need to be included in any upcoming travel itinerary for the south of Spain. Buen viaje!!

Plaza de España

An architectural marvel combining Art Deco and Moorish Revival styles, Plaza de España is an enormous semi-circular series of buildings bounded by a moat with pedestrian bridges that represent Spain’s four ancient kingdoms. Tiled alcoves intricately designed to represent the different provinces of the country line the building walls, and face the majestic fountain of water in the plaza center. Originally designed to showcase Spain’s business and technology exhibits at the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, today it houses museums, archaeology collections, and government offices. I’m a big Star Wars fan so I was happy to find out that a scene in Episode II: Attack of the Clones was filmed at this grand site in Seville.

View of Plaza de España from across the moat

Seville Cathedral

The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, better known as Seville Cathedral, is the largest Gothic cathedral and the third-largest church in the world. Although construction began in 1402 and completed in 1517, work on the magnificent interior continued for another 400 years! Boasting a ceiling height of 120 ft (37 meters), the cathedral contains elaborate chapels, beautiful stained glass windows, and Retablo Mayor — a golden, gilded spectacle and the largest altarpiece in the world. The church is also home to the tomb of Christopher Columbus, whose body was brought here from Havana around 1900. Ascend the winding staircase of the 320 ft (98 meters) Giralda Bell Tower for sweeping panoramic views of historic Seville.

Tomb of Christopher Columbus inside the Seville Cathedral

Ronda

Nestled in the mountainous Sierra Bermeja is Ronda, is a unique village with Roman Empire and Moorish origins and the home of modern day bullfighting. Sitting atop a plateau and divided by a deep gorge, Ronda is evocative of a Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones location. The Puento Neuvo bridge spans the El Tajo gorge to connect the old and new parts of town, and along with the adjacent Mirador de Aldehuela, offers breathtaking views of the ravine and surrounding countryside. For the best views of the bridge itself, take one of the winding pathways that descend along the gorge. The Real Maestranza is one of Spain’s oldest and most charming bullfighting rings. Built in 1785, it has a seating capacity of 5,000 as well as a museum of artifacts documenting the sport.

Puente Nuevo bridge spanning the El Tajo gorge

Rock of Gibraltar

Although technically a British Overseas Territory, Gibraltar is famous for its monolithic limestone promontory that overlooks the mouth of the Mediterranean. The Rock of Gibraltar coupled with the Moroccan mountain across the sea were known as the “Pillars of Hercules” in mythology. Entering “Gib” — the local nickname for the small UK town — is a bit of an adventure as you’ll have to clear through customs and walk across an airplane strip. A van tour is essential in order to reach the Rock’s peak and enjoy the 360 degree picturesque views. If you’re lucky, along the way up you’ll befriend one of the 300 Barbary macaques that call the Rock home.

Atop the Rock overlooking the Mediterranean Sea with Morocco in the distance

The Alhambra

Last but certainly not least, is The Alhambra, the last and greatest Moorish palace. Reservations are highly recommended during peak season (March - October).