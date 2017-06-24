Who said that work has to feel like a chore?

Who decided that being judged should be the thing most employees fear at work?

Where was it engraved that we must wake up not looking forward to yet another day, another 8 hr shift, another meeting?

Life is not meant to be lived with us waiting for 5pm to clock out, the weekend to party and for our yearly 2 week vacation to live it up. If you are starting to drag yourself to work every morning and dreading the minute you arrive and watching the clock at 10am then again at 10:03am then something is really wrong. Life isn’t meant to be lived like that.

Now, let’s assess the situation, there may be several reasons why you may be feeling this way and you need to look at each and decide for yourself which applies to you, then you need to do something about that and QUICKLY!

The top 3 reasons why you may be feeling this heavy feeling in your heart about being at work are:

You are not working in a job that fulfills you and plays to your passion. You don’t feel a sense of belonging to the company and don’t like your coworkers. You work for the boss from hell!

Each of the above reasons will hinder your feelings of fulfillment at work to a certain extent, but the one that will have the most effect is # 3.

Working for someone who doesn’t appreciate all your hard work will hinder your performance and lower your productivity. When you work hard but never get recognized you will lose your motivation and drive and may start hating your job. You may worry that your horrible boss has something against you and may affect any promotion you may be eligible for.

Furthermore, the stress of putting up with a bad boss will increase cortisol levels in your body which will surly, if chronic, result in physical alignment such as: body aches, headaches, gastrointestinal illnesses and a host of other illnesses that you don’t have to suffer through because of a horrible boss! In addition to all the previous, there may be mental and emotional effects of dealing with the boss from ‘psycho’ - worry, fear, anxiety, self-doubt and in more advanced states - depression!

You didn’t choose the boss you report to nor did you wish him to be horrible. However, you can do something to change the bad behavior. Do the following 5 things first:

Don’t internalize whatever you think your boss thinks of you or feels about you. Whatever his image is of you is his business not yours. Don’t feel bad about yourself if he loses his temper and starts cursing or screaming - such behavior is a reflection of his lack of self-control and effective leadership. Always do your best to perform at your highest level. Don’t lose motivation or the drive to excel in your job. If your manager isn’t satisfied, ask why and how you can improve, if he’s still not satisfied take it to someone who may be able to help. Don’t wait for your boss to figure things out or make the situation better, he’s clearly unable to step in and be effective. Remember, your job is your business, his dissatisfaction - if you’re trying your best - is his. Leave work problems at work and do not obsess over what the horrible boss said or did. As long as you’re completing all your tasks and being professional at work then you have nothing to fear. Unless he can come up with concrete steps on how to improve then he has no business complaining, shaming or humiliating. Don’t vent to your co-workers about your horrible boss. Make sure to be discrete and carry yourself in a professional manner at all times. Remember that it’s your brand that you’re reflecting through your actions and words. If you want to vent, do so with your family and friends outside of work. Don’t take a passive aggressive stance with your boss. Be direct and honest. Tell him that his way of treating you isn’t acceptable and it will be more productive if he tells you what he wants without all the drama. For example, you could say something like: “Bob, I can hear you without a raised voice. Right now I am focusing on the tone and volume of your voice not on what you’re trying to say. If you could please lower your voice so I can understand better what you’re trying to tell me, I think that would be more productive.”

Taking action and saying something like the above takes guts but guess who you’re standing up for: Yourself. I think you’re worth it.

Yours in this.