A vision of providing quality employment and training services to Native American communities that not only meet regulatory requirements, but also are administered in ways that are consistent with the traditional cultural values and beliefs of the people they are designed to serve.

If you’re looking up for a training program of without credentials or with a certificate, following are the top 5 training programs of best choice!

1) INSOFE

INSOFE (International School of Engineering) is a big data analytics training and certification company based in India. INSOFE is different from the regular training institutes in many ways. Prominent among them is the way our faculty and data scientists bring "the real world" to the class. We are currently having 6-month classroom training program in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, India said the president Dr. Dakshinamurthy V KolluruINSOFE is collaborating with US based analytics company 'Soothsayer Analytics' and offering the same training program in Hyderabad, India for the people living in the U.S. Within the course fee of 15K usd, INSOFE will take care of everything (including but not limited to accommodation, two way airfare between US and India). After successful completion of the program, Soothsayer analytics helps the students in placements.

Don’t miss! The program start date is on 23rd September 2017 we are inviting people, from Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana states, for those who wants to make data science/big data analytics as their career interest!

2) DOL

U.S Department Of Labor (DOL) provides a partnership program to expand apprenticeship and vocational training that is Division of Indian and Native American Programs (DINAP) Workforce Innovation and the Department of Labor share a vision of providing quality employment and training services to tribes, tribal organizations, Alaska Native entities, Indian controlled organizations and Native Hawaiian organizations serving unemployed and low income Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians.

These programs are designed to support employment and training activities in order to develop more fully the academic, occupational and literacy skills; make individuals more competitive in the workforce; and promote economic and social development in accordance with the goals and values of such communities

3) AIPT

AIPT (Association for International Practical Training) is the U.S. affiliate of the International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE); the organization promotes internship exchanges between the United States and other countries. IAESTE interns must be in at least the junior year of an undergraduate program; majoring in a technical subject, such as architecture, agricultural science, computer science, engineering, mathematics, or the natural or physical sciences.

There are 15 categories of the J‐1 Visa which AIPT provides, one of which is the trainee category. This non-immigrant visa is used to allow foreign nationals to train with a U.S.‐based host organization for up to 18 months.

4) USTTI

United States Telecommunications Training Institute (USTTI) provides best practices training sequence with a briefing at the AT&T Forum for Technology, Entertainment & Policy. They are also accepting applications for our 35th year of tuition-free training.

Also, they are pleased to offer new courses that address 5g, the Internet of Things, the role of satellites in next generation communications systems and spectrum sharing. These course innovations will empower USTTI scholars with information as they continue to improve their country’s access to modern communications.

5) MATEC

Midwest Aids Training + Education Center (MATEC)’s American Indian (AI) Training Programs will be focused on addressing the HIV Continuum of Care primarily at two points: 1) diagnosing HIV infection through testing and 2) linking HIV-infected people to care. MATEC-MI has been incorporating HIV-related training into this process to ensure quality HIV care and access for HIV-positive community members.