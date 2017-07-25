You have to understand one thing and that is, you need to hit the gym, if you desperately wanted to get muscular biceps, bigger chest and ripped & defined six pack abs.

“Eat less, exercise more” is the mantra chanted by most of the fitness experts.

Burning fats and simultaneously gaining muscle mass is not an easy task! Shaping and toning up your body isn’t just about eating less and working out more. Someone who wants to desperately wanted to get into shape, would know how strenuous it is to shed out the extra fats while at the same time gaining muscle mass. The belly pooch sticks to the body despite hard workouts or else you lose the fats but your body becomes flabby and out of shape. Things get out of hand if they are not done in the right manner.

But the right fitness goals requires determination, persistence and intelligence. Your level of fitness and muscle mass will deteriorate if you stop doing gym and exercise.

‘It takes around two weeks to lose a significant amount of the fitness you gained doing the tough puff stuff. Muscle strength and stamina, and often flexibility, declines pretty quickly too, sometimes in as little as 10 to 14 days after you stop training – and the decline just continues from there.’ Laura, Personal trainer and health expert.

Time Your Meal

Eating particular kind of meals at certain times of the day will be having a profound effect on building muscle mass. You basically need to time your meal to reach to the fullest potential of burning fats and gaining muscle mass. When you are looking for building up muscle mass for a more toned body then you need to eat in the following manner.

Eat short meals, 5 to 6 times a day

Eat after every 3 hours

Eat at fixed times like 8am, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, 11pm

Eat food rich in protein such as red meat, fish, eggs, lamb etc.

Eat Carbs only after the workout like rice, oats, bread.

Take fruits and vegetables with every meal such as apples, banana, spinach etc

A study conducted by researchers found that weight loss process is accelerated if a person eat large portion of the calories in the morning or before noon. This stands true otherwise for gaining weight. As if a person consumes large portion of his calorie’s in the evening then he may lead to obesity. So, for gaining muscles keep check on your meals.

Beware of Body Building Supplements!

For some, supplements are close to mandatory for body building. The biceps, triceps and muscular ripped bodies oozing with confidence, strength and vigor make many individuals fell prey for the supplement industry. But never do this mistake ever in life!

Supplements such as multivitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids with a fish oil pill are great. You can also take protein shakes (such as whey protein or casein protein ) and caffeinated drinks pre-workout to perform better in gym. Eric, Fitness Expert & Personal Trainer.

I have seen my college mate taking steroids to build body but he ended up pretty bad. The excessive dosage of body building supplements damaged his liver and heart tissues and eventually made his body weak instead of the explosive growth that he was yearning for. If you are skinny, it’s better to build body mass slowly. Focus on your meals and workout sessions and you will gradually see the difference budding up.

Consume More Proteins!

Protein helps in building and maintaining muscles. They also have the highest thermic level so they are also helpful in shedding the unwanted pounds. Consuming protein also makes you feel fuller as compared to carbs. Intake of protein shakes post-workout helps to deliver the protein into the muscles when the body begins healing the muscles. It act as a fuel for the body so you can achieve better and quick results.

An average male requires around 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Peter Lemon, a professor of exercise nutrition at the University of Western Ontario even recommended to get between 0.5 and 0.7 grams of protein per pound of body weight. According to WebMD, In a diet of 1,800 calories a day, for example, about 270 of those calories should come from protein.

Reduce Your Caloric Intake

The body requires energy to fulfill the daily activities and tasks. You can use a calorie calculator to check the required amount of calories that you need to take daily. It is important to note that depending upon the amount of calories the weight will gain or lose. For instance, if you consume less calories diet then you will be able to lose more weight, and vice versa. So try to follow a high protein, low calorie diet for building muscles.

There are also many apps introduced in Google Play Store that calculates the BMI, calories or fat burns. But never rely on your diet calculator app as it will never tell you the right number of calories that you have burned. It will always suggest less burned calories.

Perform Strength Training

The best strength training is the one where you work in movements that encompasses your whole body in the process. Squats, push ups, planks and dumbbell row are few of the strength training exercises that you need to perform everyday at the gym.

Squat to bicep curl to bench press are the best bet for strength training. These exercises are also close to our day to day movements such as lifting groceries or luggage in the market.

Build Muscle Mass To Live Longer

If you wanted to live longer, then start working on building more muscle mass.