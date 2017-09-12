Top 6 Online Marketing Influencers in India to keep an Eye on: 2017

Since the dot-com bubble, internet marketing has become one of the greatest sources of revenues. Some of the top-notch industry players are earning in five figures just from home without doing a 9-to-5 job. Making money online has become easy if you follow smart strategies and you don't even require a degree to earn money.

From affiliate marketers and renowned bloggers to social media experts, each has shown their caliber in their respective fields proving that they are some of the best online influencers and a source of inspiration to the young generation.

Here is my list of top 6 online marketing indian rock stars you should follow to get inspired:

1) Harsh Agarwal:

Harsh Agarwal

Harsh Agarwal is the guy behind ShoutMeLoud. He is an award winning blogger and entrepreneur from India. He earns around five figures every month. He writes stuff related to SEO, Wordpress Blogging etc. He owns specific niche blogs like WPhostingDiscount, ShoutMeTech, WPSutra etc.

2) Kulwant Nagi:

Kulwant Nagi

Kulwant Nagi is an affiliate marketer and entrepreneur. He coaches young minds and shares tips on how to become an online millionaire. He earns around four figures per month. He inspired a lot of youth to start a journey in online marketing. He is also a speaker at various conferences.

3) Arun Brahma:

Arun Brahma

Arun Brahma is an online influencer and thought leader. He is into different affiliate networks and earns three to four figures every month. He is a frequent contributor to big news publication sites. He also provides digital marketing services to small companies. He likes to experiment with new marketing strategies. He also writes articles related to tech niche, SEO, Online Marketing etc.

4) Amit Agarwal:

Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a technology columnist and professional blogger. He writes articles on tech guides and how-tos. He's also developed plenty of apps and scripts and tweaks to make life easier. He has written columns on personal technology for major publications including The Wall Street Journal India, CNBC, TV18 and The Hindustan Times.

5) Yashraj Kakkad:

Yashraj Kakkad

Yashraj Kakkad is the owner and founder of Tech Probe X. He writes articles related to tech and SEO. He is an online influencer and entrepreneur. He is also into cryptocurrency trading especially bitcoins.

6) Pranav Garg:

Pranav Garg

Pranav Garg is a serial entrepreneur and blogger. He also owns a digital marketing agency. He is a speaker at various tech conferences. He earns around three to four figures per month. He also provides blogging and affiliate marketing coaching to new bloggers. Sometimes, he does freelancing stuff like content writing and providing seo services to small companies.

Internet marketing is hard but don't get demotivated by seeing others success. What you are seeing is the rapid growth phase not the part which was silent and painful. So keep watering and nurturing yourself.