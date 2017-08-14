Top 6 Things To Do In Canggu: Must See Attractions

If you are visiting Bali and want to see the best attractions there, then you would probably want to stay in Canggu; the heart of Bali. Canggu is a small charming village in Bali, Indonesia with a Bohemian vibe, great cultural attractions, and some of the best surf beaches in the world. It’s quickly becoming one of the most popular destinations for holidaymakers and expats. There’re many attractions and activities to do around Canggu ranging from visits to ancient temples to surfing the beaches.

1. Learn How To Surf At Batu Bolong Beach

Canggu is one of the most popular surfing destinations in Bali. It’s a great place for both amateur and experienced surfers. One of the best things about the beach is that it has two breaks. In addition, the bottom is sandy which minimizes the chances of hurting yourself in case you fall off your board. You can arrange for surfing lessons with one of the experienced surfing instructors on the beach or you can rent a surfboard and learn by yourself. There are many beaches in Canggu including Batu Bolong, Old Man’s Surf Spot, and Echo Beach. Canggu beaches are all about sun, sand, and waves.

2. Relax In A Holiday Villa

There’s no better way to relax and treat yourself during your vacation than staying in a holiday villa. Canggu offers great opportunities and amenities to do this. You will find beautiful villas behind secure high walls as soon as you get off the main roads. These villas offer privacy and a relaxing environment for holidaymakers. You can get great deals for as low as $50-100 per night. You will love the authentic Thai foods that they serve in their restaurants as well as a mix of fun and relaxing spots for visitors.

3. Visit The Tanah Lot Temple

Tanah Lot is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Bali. It probably requires no introduction as it is popular with holidaymakers all over the world. The temple is located a short 15-minute drive from Canggu. For the best views of the temple, visit it at sunset with the sun providing a spectacular background. However, it’s important to know that many people visit this temple at sunset and you may have to deal with the crowd and tourist buses. If you want to avoid the crowds, visit the temple early in the day.

4. Have A Swing At The Nirwana Golf Course

Playing 18 holes at this popular golf course is like taking a small tour of Canggu. The course covers an entire stretch of land through terraced rice paddies and past the iconic Tanah Lot temple. Nirwana Golf Course is a Greg Norman designed golf course considered by many to be one of the best golf courses in Indonesia.

5. Take Horse Rides and Explore Canggu

There are several equestrian centers in Bali that offer horseback riding tours in Canggu. You can decide to take tours of the beach or the village. Beach tours often take place early in the morning or at sunset along the water’s edge on the Berawa beach. You can also take village tours through rice paddies and small villages in Canggu. The tours are relaxing, fun, and adventurous; often held in walking pace and are suitable for children above the age of 7. Younger children can enjoy pony rides and grooming within the grounds of the Bali Equestrian club.

6. Shop At Canggu’s Sunday Market

The Sunday market is hosted by Samadi Bali, a popular yoga and recreational center in Canggu. Shop for organic fruits and vegetables from the local farmers or for the catch of the day from the local anglers. You can also find beautiful works of art including handmade jewelry and other handicrafts from the local artisans. Lately, even expats sell homemade products at this market. The market opens on Sunday from 9 AM to 2 PM.