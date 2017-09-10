Top 7 Fishing Mobile Apps for IPhone and Android

For the angler who's looking for some helpful pointers on-the-go, check out these handy iPhone and Android fishing apps that provide useful tips, tricks and information.

1. What Did I Catch

If you have the hobby of fishing, then make it more entertaining with WhatDidICatch. The app includes multiple features including Fish Identification , Tide Charts , Weather Updates , State Laws about Fishing and Show nearby stores to buy fishing equipment.

Best thing about this app and the main reason, why we decided to place it at first place in this list of 7 top apps is AUTOMATION. Most of its features are automated such as you open the app , it automatically detects your location and then show tide charts and weather according to your current location.

In Fish identification , Just take the picture of fish you have caught, add its visible features and it will auto identify that your fish belongs to which category e.t.c

2. Orvis Fly Fishing - The Ultimate Fly Fishing Guide

For all your fly fishing needs, you can't beat the Orvis Ultimate Fly Fishing Guide app. It includes fly-casting instructions, a complete video and animated guide with step-by-step instructions to tying over 20 fly-tying knots, quick links to buying fishing licenses in all states, a field guide to the top 100 trout flies and the top 50 saltwater flies, and much more. The app contains great information for both the beginner and experienced fly fisher.

3. Fishidy

For fetching detailed information on species data, tips and more on waterways across the country and using interactive fishing maps that include contour lines, fishery facts and boat ramps, Fishidy is your best free option. The app also allows you to mark, view and track your catches on your phone.

4. IGFA Mobile

Bring the IGFA with you in your pocket when you're out fishing for your new record catch. You can search IGFA angling World Records, plan your trips, identify and track your catches, find the nearest IGFA Weigh Station and more!

5. FirstMate

This app aims to bring you all the relevant information you need for your saltwater fishing trip in one simple place. You'll find tide charts, weather forecasts and color weather radar, barometric pressure and feeding times for any location you may be. You can also access the information for a location well in advance of your trip. FirstMate also allows you to track your catches.

6. Boating US & Canada by Navionics

The world's top-selling boat app provides anglers with detailed nautical charts, sonar charts, routes, distance, markers and wind forecasts. You can record your tracks and review them later, along with your distance and speed information. Try out the free version of the app before committing to purchase.

7. Fishing Calendar