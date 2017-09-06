Emily Cassel, Contributor Women's Leadership + Business Coach

Top 7 Podcasts for Current + Aspiring Women Soul-preneurs

09/06/2017 01:28 pm ET
Photo by Teresa Kluge on Unsplash

I personally LOVE listening to podcasts (clearly... I started one because I love them so much)! 

They're awesome tools like mini audibooks that you can listen to while you're driving, walking, exercising, cooking, creating, cleaning, traveling ... you get where I'm going with this, right? You can listen to them ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME, from your phone, and it's fabulous.

One reason I'm obsessed with podcasts is that, when left to our own devices, constantly consuming evidence we see around us about the way that MOST people are experiencing life (without intention or mastery), + with a human brain that values security, certainty, + stability, we need constant reminders that the success and lifestyles we desire ARE 100% POSSIBLE

The following list of podcasts will keep you feeling INSPIRED to keep going + glowing, FOCUSED on your mission and vision, + GROWING to new heights by gathering some new perspectives and connecting with new tools, resources, + people. 

My Top 7 Favorite Podcasts for Soulful Women On a Mission

1. STAND UP BREAK FREE BY KATIE ASHLEY

2. UNTAME THE WILD SOUL BY ELIZABETH DIALTO

3. THE PRIESTESS PODCAST BY JULIE PARKER

4. SHE MEANS BUSINESS BY CARRIE GREEN

5. HOW I BUILT THIS BY NPR

6. SHE DID IT HER WAY BY AMANDA BOLEYN

7. SEXY SOULFUL SUCCESS BY EMILY CASSEL

All of these podcasts are available on iTunes + via the websites linked above, so go subscribe now on your Podcast app on your phone! :) Super easy and handy to have these great touch points of inspiration available to you at any moment. 

Happy listening!

