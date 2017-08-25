Top 7 Tips for Crafting the Best Elevator Pitch

If you want to spread the word about your new business or find folks willing to invest in your company, you'll need a good elevator pitch. That's a short statement that's meant to highlight what your business does and how it adds value to the market. If you don't know where to start or your previous attempts fell flat, here are seven tips to keep in mind when trying to craft the perfect pitch.

Check out our investment calculator.

1. Keep It Short

The best elevator pitches normally last for roughly 30 seconds. If it's too long, the person you're speaking to might get bored and stop listening. On the other hand, if it's too short, whoever you're speaking to might walk away without fully understanding what your business is all about.

2. Hit the Key Points

©iStock.com/poba

There are certain elements that your elevator pitch will need to include in order for it to be effective. First and foremost, you'll need to introduce your business and explain why it exists. You can do that in a single sentence.

You'll also need to discuss what your business can do for its target audience and what makes it unique. Don't forget to be specific. An impressive figure or a telling example of how helpful your business has already been can work wonders.

In the final portion of your pitch, it's important to make it clear that you want to keep the conversation going. You can do that by asking to meet at a later date. That way, you can bring up the other details that you didn't have time to disclose in your pitch.

3. Tailor Your Pitch

When developing your elevator pitch, it's important to make sure that it's going to appeal to whoever hears it. That means that you might need to have multiple pitches that can be directed toward different audiences. But regardless of whether you're pitching your business idea to potential partners or future clients, the underlying message that you're trying to get across shouldn't change.

Related Article: Top 10 Components of a Good Business Plan

4. Keep It Casual

The point of an elevator pitch is to entice your audience and make them want to learn more about your company. Throwing in a bunch of SAT words isn't necessary. It's best to keep your speech simple, straightforward and informal so that it piques your listener's interest.

5. Make It Flow

©iStock.com/PeopleImages

Even if you have to memorize your pitch, you don't want it to sound choppy or mechanical. A good elevator pitch will convey a business owner's passion and move naturally from one point to the next.

You might have to practice your pitch in front of multiple people before you're ready to attend an industry conference or put energy into networking. If you can, it might be a good idea to get feedback so that you can truly perfect your elevator pitch.

6. Don't Seal the Deal

Keep in mind that an elevator pitch isn't supposed to end with an agreement to buy your product or raise capital for your startup. It's just a conversation starter. If you move too quickly or try to force your listener to make a formal commitment, you could scare her away.

Related Article: 15 Ways Startups Can Raise Capital

7. Add Emphasis

While you don't want to sound like a robot, certain parts of your elevator pitch might be worth mentioning more than once. For example, besides your company's name, it might be a good idea to reiterate other key takeaways that you want to leave with your audience.

Final Word