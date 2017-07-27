Top 8 Independent Alternative World News Site that You Can Trust

We live in a world where money and governments have their control over journalistic integrity. Is there any place for the reader to turn for news that is unbiased, not fake or not manipulated to control public opinion? The answer is yes! Some trustworthy news sites are free from censorship and government control.

1. News Break

With over 40 billion indexed pages and 170 million active websites on the web, the ability to discover and keep up with your interests will become increasingly more challenging.

News Break goal is to make this unorganized and noisy web a lot cleaner and easier to access. News Break will help you find the most popular content around your deep interests.

Their motto is that everyone should be able to explore all their favorite interests anytime without going through the hassle of finding the best sources for the most popular content.

News Break mission is to build an intelligent, personalized reader for keeping up with your interests without any pressure for censorship from any corporates and Governments.

2. Reason

Reason is updated daily with columns and articles on current progress in politics and culture. It features the writing of all topics with Reason's print edition.

The reason is the monthly print magazine of "free minds and free markets" It covers politics, culture, and ideas through a provocative mix of comment, analysis, news, and reports. Reason provides a refreshing solution and alternative to traditional online news site.

3. The Christian Science Monitor

This is a very unorthodox Independent online news site. Their approach is more interactive constructive conversations by treating the news in a progressive way.

They claim to be an independent voice, uninfluenced by big corporates or governments that in their opinion manipulate public opinions through popular Medias and news site.

Even though has religious based roots, it welcomes and accepts any views regardless of religions to preserve its integrity of ethical journalism.

4. Truth Out

Truth out is one news site who regularly reveal injustice, and as a Non-profit organization, they depend on readers donation to keep the project active and alive.

Their mission is to contribute to saving the planet by stimulating the consciousness of people. For them, Journalism is dying as most big media pay writers based on clicks they get.

5. Mint Press News

MintPress News consider themselves as watchdogs that provide their real reporting, authentic journalism work and treating information differently.

The organization does not accept donations that can influence in any way their way of reporting and the build their trust in the strong integrity of their journalism work.

6. Newsbud

Newsbud is funded only through people’s donations or subscriptions. They are devoted in providing unbiased news and cover black out issues and stories.

7. Allsides

Allsides main focus is exposing bias news and fake news and provides different angles of same stories for you get have the full picture and not being manipulated by single opinioned media sites.

8. Whowhatwhy