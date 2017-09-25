Top App Store Challenges For Fin Serv Brands

More than 70% of banking customers prefer to use digital channels over traditional channels to conduct financial transactions, according to research firm L2. Out of 80 financial services brands studied, all had at least one iOS app. Although some legacy financial services brands’ apps are well established on the App Store, their prominence is increasingly at risk as the top strategies for succeeding on app stores evolves. Established legacy brands account for only 10% of all featured finance apps on Apple’s App Store.

App Store Optimization

App Store Optimization is key to brands getting discovered within app stores. New disruptor brands are emphasizing app store optimization techniques to beat out legacy brands when it comes to discoverability. Legacy brands have been relying on direct referrals from their other digital and non-digital properties to drive downloads from app stores.

In a recent study, disruptive fin serv apps generated 59% more user ratings and superior app review ratings (by one star) than legacy financial institution apps. This blend of high praise and high demand translates to increased organic search visibility for disruptor fin serv apps.

To illustrate this, let’s look at fin serv disruptor Stash Invest, launched on Apple’s App Store in late 2015. Stash currently has top visibility for numerous investment keywords such as “invest”, “investing”, “investment” and “investment app”. In addition to paid search strategies (see next section,) Stash Invest developed a highly strategic 442-word description for their app that includes 20 instances of variants of the word “invest.” In contrast, Fidelity Investments’ app description is 20% shorter and only has three instances of the word “invest.”

FYI: The keywords in the title and description are the most important pieces of metadata that determine an app’s ranking in search results.

App Store Search Ads

According to Apple, 65% of all app downloads come from App Store searches. Since the Q4 2016 launch of Apple Search Ads in the US, the average rank of legacy Financial Services brand apps has slid 40% from the 297th to the 425th most downloaded offering.

All financial service brands should take note of the opportunities afforded by app store search ads. Singular’s data shows that conversion rates for these sponsored listings were 3.34%, offering significantly better ROI than the average conversion rate for social networks (.13%) or display networks (.18%).

Today’s top ranking fin serv apps for both organic and paid search keywords are mostly disruptors.

Top Financial Service Apps for Organic and Paid Search

L2 Financial Service Search Results

App Store Badges

Apple badges like Essentials put apps in high visibility areas of the app store. Robinhood is one of two studied Finance apps to have the Essentials badge. It is one of only two top fin serv brand apps that has earned the Essentials tag, giving it a key differentiator.

General App Store Strategies

Many fin serv brands are unaware of the more general app store strategies deployed by highly sophisticated digital disruptors. According to Apple, regularly updated and high-quality applications are promoted by Apple on the App Store

Apple device integrations (Apple Watch, iMessage, and Apple TV) are always featured above the fold on Apple’s app store and therefore give those apps significant advantage.