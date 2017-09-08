Top benefits of using 360 lace wig

Wigs or Frontal are the latest trend in the style world, especially for those who have thin hair or have different hair type and willing to achieve the other look. Investing in your hair can be a good idea, and when it comes to the wigs or Frontal, they provide you instant results as well as upgrade your look in just in no time. Whereas the natural hair growth process takes more time and also achieving your desired color, texture and length can be expensive and lengthy too. Therefore many beauty bloggers, celebrities, and females are opting for the wigs so that they can quickly achieve their desired look without any hassle and issues. Since the Frontal market has grown immensely over few years, it is effortless and cheaper to get natural hair wigs in your desired color, length and hair type.

What is 360 lace wigs?

Remember old times when Frontal look wired on anyone, and people can recognize from a mile away that one is wearing a wig? The wigs look more horrible when a person is near you has slipping if wigs were always the main issue! That is why most people never use wigs, and if they have to, there was lack of confidence using it. Even the celebrities who have access to the professional stylist had difficulties to achieve the flawless wig look that is why there were a massive research and advancement done in the wig industry in past decade.

The 360 lace wig is the wig for your entire head, having natural hair which is either pre dyed in any color or available in natural tones which can be dyed afterward. The main reason for using the 360 lace wig is it provides you a completely natural look, and no one can recognize that you are wearing a wig. Since people are looking for a natural look in wigs, these Frontal are famous for its natural cuts and bangs which need to sew on your hair, providing a finished and natural look which is hard to achieve with other wigs. Also, these wigs are available with adjustable elastics, baby hair, and easy application so that you can get better hair in no time.

The 360 lace wig is popular among the girls because as per its name, the wig is round unlike the regular wigs and the hair is stitched on the lace similarly to the natural hair line which allows the wig to look more authentic and real. Moreover, these Frontal are designed to provide you full coverage and hair volume which covers your head entirely and gives your hair natural hair lines too which can style according to your desire, cut, look and styling.

How to use 360 lace wigs?

These Frontal are design for long term use, and therefore a proper Maintainance, as well as the application, is required to extend the life of these the wigs. For those who are willing to use them have to follow few steps to apply them and also it needs the care to keep it for a long run.

Follow these steps to choose right 360 lace wig for you:

• Select the natural lace wigs instead of synthetic hair as it will look fake and synthetic hair wig don’t look natural as well.

• Choose your desired hair length, color, and thickness of wig.

• Select the texture of hair according to your desire such as straight, curly or wavy hair as per your wish and styling desire.

• Now consult the expert before finalizing the wig, it will help you select the right product for yourself.

How to place the 360 lace wig on your head?

It is better to get the wig put on your head by any expert, but if you want to do it by yourself, you can go for it too. For placing your wig on your head, you should follow few simple steps, and you are ready to go.

• Depending on your hair, you can either use this wig with your natural hair or opt for using it entirely on your head.

• If you want it completely, please section your hair and make small braids of your hair on the scalp and secure all your hair.

• Adjust wig according to your desire and sew it on your natural hair.

• Cut the excess hairline from the front and adjust the elastic according to your head size.

• Now tape and glue the wig from the front so it can merge with your skin and let baby hair out, so it will give you more natural look.

Top benefits of using 360 lace wigs:

Natural look:

The most significant benefit of using this wig is the natural look; this wig is designed to reduce the partition between the start of your wig as well as the skin of forehead which allows the hairline to merge with your hair and skin making it difficult to recognize that you are wearing a wig.

Durable and long lasting:

Unlike many other wigs, these Frontal are much more durable and last longer period when proper care and maintenance. It can last up to a year or so with good routine care.

Natural blending, textures, and cuts:

Since all your hair hides beneath the wig, there is no issue of hair blending of your natural hair and wig. Also, the texture of wig is very natural therefore there is no hassle of blending and styling, this Frontal also come in real cuts which allow you to look flawless.

Liberty of colors:

For those who love to change their look quite often, you can dye these wigs as per your desire without damaging your hair.

Adhesives are skin friendly:

You can quickly rinse off the adhesives with water, and as it is skin friendly, there is no irritations and broken hair left behind.

Better hair grips with elastic bands:

Since all head shapes and sizes are different, the elastic bands provide full support to your head and prevent wigs from slipping away. Also, these Frontal last longer and don’t require any product to get a hold of your head.

Lasting glues and merging with skin: