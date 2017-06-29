Top DIY Summer Sips

Planning a 4th of July backyard picnic or hanging with friends at your home in The Hamptons? I’ve got a great array of DIY cocktail recipes that are easy to make and will help keep you cool on a hot summer day!

COLADA REMIX

1.5 oz Ciroc Summer Colada. 3 oz Pineapple Juice

Garnish: Pineapple wedge, mini pineapple or mini umbrella

SPARKLING WATERMELON VODKA LEMONADE

3 cups seedless watermelon pieces. 3 lemons, juiced

½ cup vodka ¼ cup fresh mint

2 cups Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade

In a blender, puree the watermelon and lemon juice, strain through a sieve into a drink pitcher. Add mint, vodka, and Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade - then stir. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh

2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka 3 parts fresh lemonade

3 parts fresh-brewed iced tea 3 strawberries

Pour into a highball glass over ice. Garnish with fresh, sliced strawberries.

LOCONUT COLADA

1.5 oz Captain Morgan LocoNut. 0.5 oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

0.25 oz Cream of Coconut 0.5 Pineapple Juice

Combine LocoNut. Original Spiced Rum, Cream of Coconut and pineapple juice into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

SPIKED MINTY PEACH LEMONADE TEA

For the Cocktail:

5 oz Natalie’s Lemonade Tea 1/2 oz Bourbon

1 oz mint peach syrup

For Mint Peach Syrup:

8 oz peach nectar 1 cup fresh mint (leaves and stems)

Pour Natalie’s Lemonade Tea, bourbon and mint peach syrup in a cocktail shaker. Shake to combine all the ingredients, and strain over a glass filled with ice. Garnish the cocktail with a peach slice and fresh mint.

Mint Peach Syrup: In a small saucepan, bring 8oz peach nectar to a slow simmer. Add the mint and remove from heat. Let the mixture steep for 15 minutes, then remove the mint leaves and stems by straining the mixture through a fine mesh sieve or colander. Allow the syrup to cool. Use immediately or store refrigerated in an air-tight container for up to 1 week.

COOL CUCUMBER GIN & TONIC

Thin slices of cucumber Fresh Mint Leaves

1/4 lime 1 1/2 oz The London No 1 Gin

4 oz tonic water

Muddle the cucumber and mint leaves. Add plenty of ice with the tonic water and London No. 1. Serve with cucumber slices and mint leaves.

SPIKED CHERRY LEMONADE SLUSHIES

2 oz Blue Ice Vodka 1 tsp Crystal Light Lemonade

1/2 tsp cherry syrup 3/4 cups water

1 cup ice Marishino cherries (garnish)

Add all ingredients into a high power blender and blend until the drink has a smooth and slushy texture. Pour into 2 glasses. Garnish with maraschino cherries.

PINEAPPLE CRUSH

1 1/4 parts Cruzan Single Barrel Rum 1/2 part Cruzan Pineapple Rum

Juice of one whole lime 4 - 1 inch cubes of fresh pineapple

4-6 fresh sage leaves Soda water

Pineapple wedge

In a mixing glass, muddle the sage with the lime juice first, then add the pineapple and muddle again. Add Cruzan Rums. Stir. Pour into a tall highball glass over ice. Spritz with soda water. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

TITO’S CHI CHI

6oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka 12oz Pineapple juice

4oz Coco Lopez (or coconut cream) 4 cups of ice

Place all ingredients in a high powered blender and blend until smooth. Add more ice or pineapple juice if necessary. Garnish extravagently with umbrellas, fruit and a plastic monkey.

EASY BREEZY

1 1/2 parts Courvoisier V.S. Cognac 4 parts cranberry juice

Orange slice for garnish

Pour cognac into glass, add ice and top with cranberry juice. Garnish with 1/2 orange slice.

FRUITY SPIKED SPARKLING ICE-ICKLES

1 bottle (17oz) Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon. Vodka

2-3 sliced strawberries 1 sliced kiwi

1/4 cup blueberries

Pour about 2 oz of Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon into each popsicle mold with a splash of vodka. Stir. Add about 4 to 5 pieces of fruit per mold, making sure to keep the liquid below the fill line. Insert popsicle sticks and freeze for 8 hours, or until completely frozen. Run popsicle mold under warm water to release popsicles and serve. To create a multi-colored ombré effect, choose 2-3 varieties of Sparkling Ice. Pour 1 oz of the first Sparkling Ice flavor into each popsicle mold and add 1-2 pieces fruit. Freeze for 90 minutes, remove from freezer and add 1 to 2 oz of the other Sparkling Ice flavors plus 1-2 more pieces of fruit. Freeze for another 6 hours, or until completely frozen.

DIPOLOMATICO PLANAS RUM & PINEAPPLE

If you like Pina coladas, and getting buzzed in the sun try a Planas Pina Pop. Coated in honey and coconut, these rum soaked portable pineapples are perfect to savor in the sun.

NOLET’S SILVER WATERMELON SPARKLER

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Dry Gin 1 oz. Sparkling Sake .5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice .5 oz. Agave Nectar 3” Watermelon Square Muddle watermelon with NOLET’S Silver, lemon juice and agave nectar in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, shake and strain into a port glass. Top with chilled sparkling sake and stir. Garnish with a watermelon sphere.