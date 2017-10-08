Top Minds in Tech at Microsoft Envision Reveal How Data is Impacting the Future of Business

In his opening keynote at Microsoft Envision and Ignite, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wowed the audience with his visions for digital transformation via the use of the world’s latest technologies and cloud integrations.

None more so than the eye-opening demo his team did with Ford Motor Company’s engineers and design teams that could leverage MS 365 with Mixed Reality and VR to give their teams the ability to collaborate on the design of a new vehicle from any of their office locations around the world. Being able to interact with prototypes in a virtual environment instead of always needing to have a physical model is significantly speeding up the design process.

Behind all the great tech trends during the week like Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Quantum Computing is the data that is being collected and used to create the use cases that solve actual problems within companies.

Several top thought leaders in the tech space at the Microsoft Envision conference spoke about how organizations are navigating through the challenges of implementing data into all areas of their business decision making. Actionable data was a phrase uttered by many speakers throughout the week as companies seek to make the best possible decisions now to prepare their organization for the rapidly changing workplace of the future.

Dirty data drives up the costs of modernizing systems, which prolongs the life of legacy systems that are often failing and preventing growth in key areas. Data management must be implemented into a company’s systems modernization strategy by having a plan to extrapolate the true value from data.

With new cloud technology integrations happening every day and companies already implementing AI, AR/VR, and machine learning into their business, the amount of consumable data an organization must manage is growing at a massive rate.

During his session, “Customer Centricity: Data First, Action Second,” Dun & Bradstreet CEO Bob Carrigan added, “There is so much data available and companies are trying to do interesting things with it; but what is lacking in many cases is a clear strategy and understanding of what is trying to be derived from the data and using it to drive a competitive advantage. Mapping it to your strategy around customers, suppliers, prospects, partners, distributors. That core strategy must be established and data should be used to help you execute on it.”

Envision and Ignite didn’t disappoint in terms of impressive cloud system integrations with Microsoft’s suite of products that will drive improved relationships with customers. In a move that was both highly anticipated and welcomed, Microsoft announced the integration of Office 365 and LinkedIn data. Users are now able see more data about the customers and connect with them on LinkedIn without ever leaving Office 365.

Imagine being able to easily view each person’s LinkedIn profile on a meeting invite prior to the meeting, so that you can understand more about them and their role, and look for any possible emotional connection you could make with them based on something you have in common.

In his session, “Uncovering Truth and Meaning with Data: Propel your Business Relationships,” Microsoft US CMO, Grad Conn discussed another game-changing partnership for Microsoft - the ability to offer Dun & Bradstreet’s quality data in the Microsoft’s Common Data Service. By using the new D&B Optimizer for Microsoft, Dynamics users can access a common, accurate source of data across a full suite of apps, beginning with Dynamics 365 CRM and Power BI, allowing them to better understand the relationships they have with existing customers and identify new prospects, as well.

Conn added, “The problem is that if you don’t have a common customer ID it’s really hard to treat the customer in a consistent way. This is why we are really excited to work with Dun and Bradstreet, because of the Duns Number. The Duns Number is like a social security number for all companies.”

It’s no secret that brand loyalty is not what it used to be. However, data is enabling brands to better understand consumer needs and their hope is to use the intelligence to create stronger relationships with their customers. Will it be enough for brand loyalty to make a comeback to what is was 10, 20, 30 years ago?

Allie Kline, CMO of Oath Brands, which houses top tech and media brands such as Tech Crunch, Huff Post, Yahoo, and Engadget, believes so.

“We believe that the value of brands is not just coming back but will be the thing that matters most to the coming generations. Ultimately, data gives brands what they need to know to be able to make strong emotional connections with consumers,” said Kline during her session, “Customer Centricity: Data First, Action Second,”