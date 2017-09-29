White Plains, NY—September 29, 2017: A group of award-winning nonfiction children’s book authors plan to launch their first collaborative work at the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival on October 14. Known as iNK Think Tank, the unique non-profit group contributes their books and their literary know-how to schools throughout the U.S.

The anthology, 30 People Who Changed the World, features a collection of 30 short essays—otherwise known as Nonfiction Minutes—dedicated to historical figures such as Rosa Parks, Vincent Van Gogh, and Julius Caesar. These educational “appetizers” have been posted each school day on the iNK website by one of their much-loved authors who engage and excite school children, who support classroom teachers as they do their best to help youngsters meet mandated common core standards. It’s not an easy job, and these nationally-recognized authors have dedicated time and resources to help.

The Chappaqua Festival takes place Saturday, October 14 at the Bell Middle School in downtown Chappaqua, NY. Three of the contributing iNK authors—Sarah Albee, Vicki Cobb, and Roxie Munro—will present 30 People Who Changed the World at 1:15 p.m. Other iNK authors at the festival are Susanna Reich, Nancy Castaldo and Sally Cook.

The book has been published by Seagrass Press, a division of Quarto, and will be available after October 10 through online retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound, Book-a-Million, and Booktopia.