Top PR Tools you should use in 2018

Marketing your company online is not very easy when you do not know how. In fact, some companies are stagnant because they do not know how to communicate to the world what they are doing and up to. A good Press Release tool is the solution to a poor public relation that PR personnel encounters while perfecting information for public consumption.

I have suffered while trying to build connections with journalists because of the unavailability of quality tools that can smoothing my relationship with journalists and media companies.

However, after so many years of checking different online tools, I have some news wire tool, which is outstanding and made my client’s PR awesome and yielding in a bout. Below are some News wire tools your company can use to stay on top. They are:

1. NewswireNEXT.com | Press Release Distribution & Marketing

NewswireNEXT.com is an outstanding tool that made my PR protocol yielding in a very short time. I found this tool after years of hardship testing from one PR tool to another.

This platform is not costly ($199), and it gives the advantage of media of over 500 media firms to air your press release. As far as I know, NewswireNEXT.com is the only platform with this feature.

NewswireNEXT.com comes with many features which include:

You Need No Login or Sign Up Detail–the platform is simple to use, comes with simple navigation, and completely user-friendly. White Label Facility is Free– NewswireNEXT.com is very distinct when compared to others. Among its usefulness is the free white label press release distribution which is not free in other PR platforms. Covering By Reliable Media Houses– ThroughNewswireNEXT.com, websiteslikeMSNBC and PBS can cover your statements. Search Engine and Mobile Optimized Press Release –NewswireNEXT.comis the only platform that comes with mobile optimisation on the main facilities like Google AMP, Apple News, and FB Instant Articles. Guaranteed Search Engine Indexing –NewswireNEXT.com give room for indexing on primary search engines like Google News, Bing News, and Yahoo.

2. Traackr | Influencer Management

Traackr is also very useful. It leverages on social and digital strategies by directly focusing on the right people advertisers are targeting.

The platform uses the power of influencers to create business awareness. Traackr’s algorithm searches primary social networks, blogs, to connect influencers. When you enter your company’s probable keywords, Traackr will help find influencers who can take your business to the next level.

3. Muck Rack | Track and Target Journalists

Muck Rackis one of the PR tools you can rely on for getting journalists, connecting media houses, searching location, topics, and keywords and even what companies relating to your firms have been sharing on social platforms.

Through Much Rack, you can see what companies and journalists are sharing and what reporters are writing about day by day. The Pro Plan on this platform gives you the potential to build media lists, schedule media monitoring email, and track all journalists mentioning your brand.

4. HARO | Connect with journalists and Bloggers

HARO is giving bloggers and companies advantage to have mentioned on top notch platforms. I have used this platform to get backlinks on reputable sites for clients. I advise firms to register on this platform to get media mention without paying a dime.

On HARO, reporters seek advice and want professionals to answer them.

5. Radio Guest List | Get Radio Interviews