Top Prime Day Products That You Should Haul For Your Business

Amazon’s prime day has been the talk of the internet in July. The past two years have shown to be an enormous success for this event and everyone is watching for the best deals this year. Sure there are amazing deals for our everyday lives, but as an entrepreneur, we should also be taking advantage of prime day to save on company costs.
The major sale day is July 11, but flash deals have already been popping up as early as 9 p.m. ET on July 10 until midnight July 12. Use this time to browse through potential business savings.
- Amazon Echo. Skip googling and just ask away while you are working! The amount of time you save can also help you save money. Plus, you will never find this deal anywhere else on the web.
- Echo Dot. Add Alexa to every conference room or executive office. It does basically anything a receptionist can do.
- Dotted Executive Notebook Black. With this notebook, you can sketch, make plans, and write notes at the same time! Perfect for board meetings and brainstorming.
- BIC Ballpoint Pens 50-Count Box. Because who doesn’t need pens?
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB. Don’t lose any of your company’s valuable information. This 6T backup hub is perfect for small to medium businesses. And it’s on sale at 35% off!
- Prime Day Laptops. There’s no better time to get the best possible work laptop than today! Prices start at $129 and some discounts go all the way to 60% off.
These deals might not last very long but Amazon rolls out new items almost every hour. See keep watching and start saving.
