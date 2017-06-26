Top Summer Fashion Trends

Summer is finally hear and that leaves me posing two questions:

#1 Can it get any hotter??

#2 What am I going to wear???

Fortunately, I have clothing designer Louis Verdad on speed dial. He gave me the top “must have” staples for summer…

COLD SHOULDER: Show off your tan with this great look!

Cold Shoulder

OVERSIZED SLEEVES: Much more sophisticated than the puffy shirt Jerry Seinfeld wore!

Oversized Sleeves

SHEER DRESSES: You don’t have to be at the pool or the beach to flaunt that bikini ready body!

SHEER DRESSES

STRAPPY FLATS: Put a little extra skip in your step with some cute strappy flats!

Strappy flats

CULOTTES: They’re back!!

Culottes

For more style trends make sure to visit Louis Verdad’s website