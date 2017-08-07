Top Tailgate Outfits For Every Style

What To Wear To Football Tailgates

Football season is about to tip off and that means it’s also the start of tailgate season! Tailgating is the perfect way for friends and family to get together and celebrate their favorite sports team and there’s no better way to do that than having the perfect outfit. Whether you go to a big 10 school, a southern school (where the tailgate outfits tend to be a bit more dressy), or are rooting for your favorite NFL team, here are a few key pieces you need to amp up your outfits this season from Shoptiques.com! We’ve broken it down into the spirited and dressier tailgater so you can easily search for your game day styles of choice!

The Spirited Tailgater

Obviously, if you’re super spirited you’ll likely be decked out in your team’s jersey, but that doesn’t mean you can’t accessorize with these hand-picked items from Shoptiques.com! The site has everything from you’ll need from jean shorts to white sneakers, football themed jewelry and more.

Check out these items that will help you top off your look. I mean, how could you say no to those adorable football earrings? The jean shorts are also a must-have and the customizable bow that comes in every team’s color is the perfect addition! Why not add the football themed drink insulator into your cart and if you’re really feeling festive throw in the bracelet too! These will become staples in your game day attire for this season.

This next look offers a chicer look while still being spirited. Here you have the football bracelet with the addition of a trendy bandana, super practical black backpack and a color coordinating hat and sneaker combo. These two items are also in millennial pink, which is currently the “it” color, so while you rock your team’s jersey, you can also accessorize with some other trendy pieces giving you the perfect combo of spirited, sporty and chic!

The Dressy Tailgater

If you’re the type to hit the stadium stands looking on the classier side, Shoptiques.com also has everything you’ll need for the perfect look!

This first look gives you a pop of color with the bright red dress, while it is accessorized with more neutral tones. The playful earrings add some nice detailing to the outfit, while the straw hat is perfect for blocking the sun and looking chic. Don’t forget you’ll want to be comfy so these sandals are great for the whole day and doesn’t take away from looking good too! And of course, a good cross body is an essential for storing all your needs for the day and this one is durable and perfect for the occasion!

Do you go to a more southern school, where your cowboy boots are an essential to your game day outfit? Well here’s a look that incorporates those beloved boots! Pair them with a white romper… and then ACCESSORIZE!! The tassel necklace adds a little bit of color along with the multi-colored bag. You can’t forget your sunglasses since the sun will be beating down and who could deny wearing these adorable circle framed tortoise shell glasses (and the cute beaded bracelet is the perfect finishing touch)!