Top Tips To Locate A Gay Friendly Villa In Ibiza

The holiday season is upon us, with many of us looking to travel and getting into the holiday mood, it's time to exchange the office for the perfect place to kick back for a week or two on your sun lounger.

One popular holiday destination is Ibiza. With celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom and many other celebs frequenting this beautiful Island, it's fair to say it's a popular vacation spot, no matter where you are from.

Choosing the right villa in Ibiza can be difficult - whether you're holidaying as a family, or as a couple or even travelling together as a same sex couple- it can be tricky sometimes, with a multitude of options both online and offline to suit any needs.

We recently spoke to Fiona Bowe and her business partner Veronica Jorda from Pride Villas Ibiza to give us a helping hand on how you can select a prime location in Ibiza.

Villas For Couples

If your a couple looking to get away from the daily grind of life or even a romantic get away, or looking for somewhere to spend your honey moon.You will know how important it is to locate a villa where you can spend some quality time with your other half.

A private villa offers the privacy a hotel just can't ie shared pools, shared buffets, etc.

I would recommend if you are a couple looking for some privacy, choose a detached villa, with some land around it, if possible. That way, you'll be a reasonable distance from loud families/music/children. And safe to do a spot of sunbathing without anyone overlooking...

Gay Friendly Villas

Times are changing, with many gay and lesbian couples travelling, there is an increased demand for top quality, gay friendly holiday destinations. Not only is there high demand for quality gay friendly holiday destinations but also accomodation.