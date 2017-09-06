Top Ways To Create The Perfect Retail Experience And Maximize Sales

In the world of brick and mortar retail shopping, is there a science and art of how to display products to maximize sales? As a consumer, you may not realize it, but the lay-out design of highly profitable stores are deliberate and well studied.

For physical products that a consumer can touch, hold, inspect and read, no othere influence is more impactful than the proper shelving strategy and product display science. How this starts is with having proper retail shelving, store fixtures and displays.

Visual Merchandising, What Is It?

Visual merchandising is the use of store shelving, displays and floor layouts to highlight products, attract customers, and maximize sales. Goods are usually displayed in an aesthetically pleasing and engaging way design to promote the features and benefits of a particular product. In a retail location with such as a grocery store there is a real science behind product display to get the attention of consumers to maximize sales.

As a retail location and store owner you must appeal to your customers’ senses. If you have music, perfumed products, or food, let the customer hold, touch , smell, taste, read and inspect the product. This will allow them to experience more from the product and will give them more of a reason to purchase the item.

A Tactic To Get Consumers To See More of Your Store and Products.

Put necessities towards the back. What do I mean? This is an old tried and true grocery store / supermarket tactic. Meat, eggs, cheese and milk, which are the staple , neccesity type products are always at the back of the store. This will force customers to work their way through the entire store to get to what they need, passing everything else on their way to inspire the impulse buy.

Eye Level Products On Shelves

Eye Level is where the consistent money is made. Put the highest priced / highest margin products at the average adult eye level. Why? To maximize the attention because of the most immediate field of view. Customers are more likely to buy products that appear at eye level on store shelves. By placing the more expensive products in this “bull’s eye” area, retailers are taking advantage of this consumer shopping behavior.

Kids Eye Level

This is where you put the products that kids are going to notice, want and beg Mom and Dad to buy. Toys, bright colored sugary cereals, etc.etc. You get the idea.

Top Shelf Products

Generally, the smaller, gourmet, smaller stock and sometimes more expensive products go on the top shelf. But depending on the type of retail location you may want to experiment with this. Sometimes having a more exclusive gourmet brand that is higher priced right next to a major less priced brand is a good way to pull in consumers to purchase a higher priced / higher margin product that they may have never considered if they did not see it in the context of the major retail brand they may usally buy. It depends and deserves testing.

Bottom Shelf Products

This is where you put your budget brands that consumers will search for.

End Caps Pull In 30%

Yes end caps. End Caps are huge for the more ADD or time constrained shopper. Take advantage of the different shopping styles and maximize the dollars spent in your store based on the different shoppers you will have.

So you see, it is a true science and art using shelving, store fixures and displays to pull in more profit and maximize the potential purchase just by usins some subtle tweaks to how products are displayed in retail locations. Use this information in good health to create the perfect retail shopping experience for your customers.

Thanks For Reading

Keith “Digital Keith” Gill