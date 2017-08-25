Tormund And The Hound Singing Could Melt The Night King's Icy Heart

All men must bro-mance.

One of the highlights from the latest episode of “Game of Thrones,” “Beyond the Wall,” was the banter between The Hound (Rory McCann) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju). But when the two weren’t on set reading lines about Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Tormund’s future kids conquering the world, they were back in their trailers conquering the music industry.

Hivju recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of the pair singing a spirited rendition of the song “Yellow Bird,” explaining the moment by writing, “When you’ve had to[o] much trailer time.”

And if this doesn’t melt the Night King’s icy heart, nothing will:

Praise the Seven for boredom! Give The Hound all the chickens!

Can we make this the official song of ice and fire? Or could this be one of the future “Game of Thrones” spinoffs?