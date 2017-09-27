"Torn, Book Two of The Salzburg Saga": Book Review

Book Synopsis

One plane crash.

One extraordinary faith.

One million lies.

Their networking flight to Salzburg left London with ten people. But after their jet crashed, only eight remain.

As a lawyer, Nina thought she knew those she had travelled to Salzburg with. But as long buried secrets begin to emerge, what has remained has left nothing but lies and none of them knowing whom to trust.

And in this unforgiving region of Austrian back country, nothing is at it seems.

With no food, escape route, or way to communicate with the outside world, one thing becomes abundantly clear: they can't rely on what they can see, but what they can't.

So they pray, and watch, stunned, as the unexplainable happens.

Leaving them with a choice they never thought they would have to make.

Torn is the second book in the compelling Salzburg Saga trilogy.

My Opinion

One of very few novels to entertain as a sequel, the Author kept to her unique style of terrific dialogue mixed with punctual plot twists. 5 Stars for this beautifully composed book.

About the Author

D. U. Okonkwo gives readers challenging and thought-provoking stories, combining contemporary fiction with profound spiritual revelations.