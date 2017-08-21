Toronto Based Tech Start-up Taking Digital Signage to the Next Level

Have you ever walked into a trendy, upscale, contemporary Pizza café that had an old chalk board style menu and realized that you still had NO idea what to order? That is, until you saw someone actually eating and enjoying something that looked delicious! Now ask yourself if in that same pizza café you saw an interactive HD video menu showing images and video of the different pizza & food choices ready to be served still steaming from the oven, would you not only decide to purchase more quickly but also be less concerned about the cost of a the pizza?…

Research shows that you would absolutely order quicker and spend more money per order

Studies have shown that interactive menus and other sorts of digital signage not only help speed up the decision making process for someone to make a purchase, but evidence also points to the average dollar amount spent per purchase to be higher as well.

Digital Signage Speeds Up Purchase Decision and Increases Average Dollar Amount Spent Per Order

These same studies suggest that customers viewing food and / or drink in a video preview is the key difference to quicker ordering and a significant increase per order spend (insert citation). This is an example of using interactive pictures to positively compliment what people are thinking about ordering . There is one innovative Toronto based tech start-up taking this kind of interactive digital signage to the next level.

Legacy Menu Signage vs. New Generation Interactive Digital Signage

Imagine you go to your local coffee shop and you see the following sign:

Not too bad and a fairly common format. Now suppose this is your first time visiting this coffee shop. How long do you think it would take you to order based solely on looking at this menu?

Now imagine the same local coffee shop with an interactive menu that looked something like the following:

Studies as the ones mentioned above, show that the interactive menu would inspire you to order a lot quicker... And I can certainly see why,

Toronto Based Screenfluence Inc. Makes it Beyond Simple To Customize and Change Menus or Promo Offerings On the Fly.

Screenfluence Inc., with their cloud based SaaS platform makes it possible for even the technically challenged to upload and change interactive menus, promo offerings and all other sorts of digital signage easy to execute. Their GUI interface is super intuitive to use and designed in an extremely simple and familiar “Drag and Drop” format:

You litterally just have to upload the video you want to use to the Screenfluence library and drag and drop it into the campaign you want it to run in.

http;//www.screenfluence Video Library view

You can mix and match campaigns and all kinds of interactive settings easily and with an extremely short learning curve.

http://www.screenfluence.com Campaign view

Screenfluence Makes it Easy To Modernize Your Business Using Next Generation Interactive Digital Signage.

Why has Screenfluence quickly become a market leader in the Interactive “Digital Signage” space? Quite simply, it is the simplicity of their software, even a technical novice can master it quickly! Using Screenfluence’s breakthrough cloud based SaaS platform eliminates all the main technical barriers, such as

1. Their platform is literally “Plug and Play” with almost ALL hardware solutions.

2. User friendly software that is drag and drop intuitive.

3. No expensive 3rd party IT hours required to administer the platform.

4. Network of multiple screens managed from one account and one dashboard.

5. Instagram compatible - Meaning you can litereally pull in your company’s live curated instagram feed for true customer interaction and engagement.

A post shared by Screenfluence (@screenfluence) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Interactive Digital Signage Also Increases Customer Attention and Engagment

Gone are the days of wasted printing costs for seasonal promo posters that people do NOT pay attention to and that sometimes end up falling on the floor never to be seen in the first place. With interactive digital signage from companies like Screenfluence you can have up to 80% more of your consumers paying attention to your offers and highly engaged with what you are offering.

A post shared by Screenfluence (@screenfluence) on Jul 30, 2016 at 7:16am PDT

In a world where we are bombarded with a new piece of information every 6 seconds people have become blind to most traditional marketing messages. A business trying to position their offerings to a consumer has approximately 2 seconds to catch their attention before customers put on the blinders and block out the incoming information. Interactive digital signage increases the probability of grabbing an in-store consumer’s attention by 80%. This is huge.

Ask yourself the following:

“What can I do if I have 80% of my consumers attention? “

Do you think you could sell more if you had 80% of your in store consumers attention? The metrics are clear: the only thing missing at this point is your particualr marketing message to your consumers!

Thanks for reading

Keith “Digital Keith” Gill