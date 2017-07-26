Torturously Small Detail In 'Game Of Thrones' Has Major Significance

Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) is here to silence his critics ― and everybody else.
In Episode 2 of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Euron’s fleet ― led by his ship “Silence” ― totally decimates the fleet led by his niece and nephew, Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alfie Allen).
Theon seems to suffer PTSD and abandons ship amid the chaos. In an companion video made available after the episode, the series’ showrunners explained that Theon’s experience as Reek isn’t something he’s just going to get over.
Before Theon bails, however, brief flashes show Euron’s men appearing to torture Theon and Yara’s crew, possibly removing their tongues.
Now, it appears that may not be the whole story.
OK, yeah, if you lose your tongue, it’s going to hurt, but Redditor BrySighz points out that we’re not necessarily seeing torture for the sake of it.
Euron’s ship, Silence, is crewed by men who’ve had their tongues ripped out. Rather than simply inflicting pain on their opponents, Euron’s men may be taking out their tongues so they can replace their own crew members who died in the battle. BrySighz explains:
