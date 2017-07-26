Torturously Small Detail In 'Game Of Thrones' Has Major Significance

[Euron] takes their tongues from their mouths so that they can not speak, communicate with each other, talk back, or mutiny against him. In the scene where Yara is being held hostage, and Theon is looking around, you can see Euron’s men cutting the tongues from the crew. I figured to most people this just looked like pointless torture, but he’s actually taking their tongues to replace the men that died during the raid.

Euron doesn’t discriminate against the people whose tongues he removes. His prisoners don’t get to keep their tongues, either, so who knows if these men are actually being added to the crew. But it’s a definite possibility.

Before Euron killed Balon (Patrick Malahide) in Season 6, the latter also talked about Euron’s practice of cutting out the tongues of his crew, but that just begins to scratch the surface of what makes him an interesting villain in George R.R. Martin’s books.

In the novels, Euron is known as the Crow’s Eye. He wears a sick eyepatch, which may or may not conceal a magical eye, and drinks shade of the evening, a substance that warlocks consume to (supposedly) gain magical powers. (It also makes your lips turn blue, like you’ve had one too many Blue Razzberry Blow Pops. Been there.)

In addition to all that, Euron comes into possession of a horn called Dragonbinder, which is said to control dragons and kills any mortal that blows into it.

It doesn’t look like we’re getting any dragon horn or blue lips in “Game of Thrones,” but the apparent tongue-cutting is a nod to how twisted Euron can be. If you see him coming your way, better take a lesson from Theon and chuck up the deuces.