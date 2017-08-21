Take A Look At The Solar Eclipse

DENVER ― People across North America finally got to view the highly anticipated total solar eclipse of the sun on Monday.

The event, described by scientists as “the most spectacular thing that anybody has ever seen,” began crossing 14 states on a path from Oregon to South Carolina on Monday morning. Along that “path of totality,” viewers have been able to view the moon completely covering the sun.

Observers outside the path of totality have been able to see a partial solar eclipse, protecting their eyes with highly sought-after special glasses.

Watching the event from Denver ― where 92 percent of the sun was obscured ― Jordan Van Wyck, 30, called the spectacle “surreal.” He and his friends wondered what solar eclipses might look like on a planet with multiple moons.

Ryan Genoble Jordan Van Wyck, 30, at center, described the spectacle in Denver as "surreal."

This is the first total eclipse viewable from the lower 48 states since February 1979. It will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to sweep from coast to coast.

