Take A Look At The Solar Eclipse

Scientists call it “the most spectacular thing that anybody has ever seen."

By Lydia O'Connor , Ryan Grenoble

DENVER ― People across North America finally got to view the highly anticipated total solar eclipse of the sun on Monday. 

The event, described by scientists as “the most spectacular thing that anybody has ever seen,” began crossing 14 states on a path from Oregon to South Carolina on Monday morning. Along that “path of totality,” viewers have been able to view the moon completely covering the sun.

Observers outside the path of totality have been able to see a partial solar eclipse, protecting their eyes with highly sought-after special glasses

Watching the event from Denver ― where 92 percent of the sun was obscured ― Jordan Van Wyck, 30, called the spectacle “surreal.” He and his friends wondered what solar eclipses might look like on a planet with multiple moons.

Ryan Genoble
Jordan Van Wyck, 30, at center, described the spectacle in Denver as "surreal."

This is the first total eclipse viewable from the lower 48 states since February 1979. It will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to sweep from coast to coast.

See more photos below of the event: 

  • Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
    The Moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the Sun during the solar eclipse August 21, 2017 from Ross Lake, North Cascades National Park, Washington.
  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    A cheerleader uses solar viewing glasses before welcoming guests to the football stadium to watch the total solar eclipse at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. 
  • IMG_9761
  • Bill Clark via Getty Images
    A news photographer adjusts his telephoto lens equipped with a filter in front of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in preparation for today's solar eclipse. 
  • NASA via Getty Images
    A composite image, made from seven frames, shows the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during the solar eclipse. 
  • Brendan McDermid / Reuters
    A man looks through his solar viewing glasses in New York City. 
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    Depoe Bay, Oregon
  • Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
    Ross Lake, North Cascades National Park, Washington.
  • Aubrey Gemignani/NASA
    Madras, Oregon. 
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    People watch the Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon. 
  • STAN HONDA via Getty Images
    The 'diamond ring effect' is seen during a total solar is seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Oregon. 
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    Depoe Bay, Oregon
  • STAN HONDA via Getty Images
    A total solar eclipse is seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Oregon. 
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    Totality in Depoe Bay, Oregon. 
  • PEDRO PARDO via Getty Images
    A Mexican boy looks through a telescope at the beginning of the solar eclipse, at the esplanade of the Museum of Natural History in Mexico City. 
  • PEDRO PARDO via Getty Images
    Mexico City, Mexico. 
  • Aubrey Gemignani/NASA
    The "Bailey's Beads" effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun over Madras, Oregon. 
  • Yuri Gripas / Reuters
    Members of the media watch the solar eclipse at the White House. 
  • George Frey via Getty Images
    The sun is is in full eclipse over Grand Teton National Park outside Jackson, Wyoming. 
  • Marcus Yam via Getty Images
    In-camera multiple exposure of the solar eclipse as seen in Salem, Oregon. 
  • MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
    Charleston, South Carolina. 

Lydia O'Connor
Ryan Grenoble

