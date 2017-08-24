Totality as Viewed by a Young Girl on a Mountain

Izzi Rusch is children’s book author Elizabeth Rusch’s 13-year-old daughter. They live in Portland, Oregon, and often hike to remote mountain tops together. I asked her, with her mother’s permission, to cover the eclipse from a unique spot for totality—the top of a mountain in Oregon.

On August 21, 2017, the day of the solar eclipse, I woke up to whiskers brushing my face.

The wet snuffling nose of my dog Reba poked at my cheek. It was about five in the morning as I rolled off my mat and into the frigid air, putting warm clothes on as fast as I could. By five-thirty my dog, mom, dad, aunt, uncle, and I were out of the campsite and in the car on the way to the Table Rock Wilderness.

Driving up to the trailhead was like something out of the X-Files. There wasn't enough light to see color, so the black and white world was revealed only by the headlights of the line of cars driving up the narrow dirt road.

As we arrived at the trailhead, the world lightened. Someone snoozed in a sleeping bag on the side of the road. Cars parked all around him kicking up dust, and people walked past ready to begin the 3.5 mile trek up to the mountain top.

The trail was mostly a pine forest with a soft dusty pine needles that squished below my feet. Sometimes the trail opened up to a field of jagged rocks fallen from a granite cliff high above. As I clambered over rocks, they shifted under me. Thick shrubbery on both sides scraped my legs. But the views were breathtaking. I could see miles of uplifted mountains along with Mt. Hood to the far left and Mt. Jefferson to the right.

When we reached the top at about 7:45 am, we were not alone. Gathering to see the eclipse were about 200 people, accompanied by 30 dogs, ranging from Maggie the Dachshund to a great big fluffy panting St. Bernard. People sat on the scratchy shrubbery or uneven rocks. A few people brought hammocks or even tents. (One person had hiked up at two in the morning and set up his tent in the dark. When he woke up, he realized he had put his tent at the edge of a cliff.)

I was calm, as I waited, but at the same time very aware of everything around me: the people chatting, the gusts of wind through the trees, and the bright blue sky. Mostly I was forming a picture in my mind about what the eclipse might look like based on what I had read.

Here is what happened:

9:08 The moon starts to cover the sun with agonizing slowness. It seems to barely move from one glance to the next.

9:22 The moon covers about a sixth of the sun. I start to get a sense of just how big the moon is, and how perfectly it will fit over the sun.

9:34 The moon covers a quarter of the sun. I had expected the moon to have an outline from light bouncing off the Earth. But the moon looks completely black, like the rest of the sky through the eclipse glasses.

9:40 People notice it getting colder and put their sweaters on.

9:44 The moon covers almost half of the sun and it seems to be speeding up. Every minute another chunk of the sun is gone. The temperature has dropped 5 degrees Fahrenheit. I use a pin hole to make a tiny crescent on my notebook.

9:56 The light is eerie white. The temperature continues to drop at an alarming rate. It’s weird to me that the sun looks smaller, like it has shrunk to meet the moon.

10:01 The sky darkens to dusk, and the temperature has dropped 10 degrees. A light wind rushes up from the base of the cliff.

10:05 Seven-eighths of the sun is covered. The sky is much dimmer, like a twilight, and the temperature has dropped an additional 2 degrees. The shadows are sharper, like the edges were cut with a razor instead of fading to fuzz.

10:12 The sun is a small c in the sky, thin and getting visibly thinner. White paper looks gray in the half light.

Jason Conley Totality. 8/21/17 from the top of Table Rock Mountain

Suddenly, there is a bright burst of light, a flash of sun blazing through a crater on the moon, one last attempt for the sun to stay visible. We’ve reached totality, and I take my eclipse glasses off. In a dark sky, the sun is just a bubble of light, bright enough so I have to squint.

The corona shimmers, a red and yellow outline with little white strings shooting out. Layers of light stream in the sky, one on top of another, triangles with their tops cut off, extending away from the sun, blown by the solar wind. The eclipse is so much more dramatic than pictures or videos. It has more movement, more excitement. Through binoculars I catch two prominences, bulbs of darker red jumping from the sun.

Someone calls "Look at Mt. Hood!" The volcano is bathed in yellow-golden light with a pinkish hue at the top. The horizon circles us, a golden ring formed by the sun still shining beyond the moon’s shadow.

Jason Conley Diamond ring at totality

All too soon there is another bright flash – the diamond ring, signaling the end of totality. Faster than it came, the shadow leaves all at once, flying off to plunge other people on other mountains into darkness.

The next total solar eclipse is in 2024, but I want to see other natural phenomena sooner than that. The sky is a vast and infinitely interesting place, and I hope to witness many other wild and unbelievable things. The eclipse has been an inspiration to me. I will always see it as a starting point, no matter what I turn out to be.