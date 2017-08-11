Towards an Asian American and Pacific Islander Military Policy Agenda

This post is the latest in the series “Connecting All the Dots” an ongoing discussion about and across movements. While connecting two dots only makes a simple line, connecting ALL the dots can create a completely different picture that can help provide a new insight on the issues of the day.

When I was in high school, a friend of mine and I would make a joke about how far her car was in the parking lot and say that she “was parked in Guam.” I’m not sure why we landed on that particular metaphor, but it would stay with me into adulthood as I learned more not only about the U.S. military when my twin brother was stationed there, but also about politics, history, and citizenship when I spent my own time on the island. As an island territory of the U.S., Guam’s connection is often cheerily described as “where America’s day begins.” In times like this, however, when the U.S. government has turned what has been a haphazard focus in this Administration to the Pacific, Guam has become implicated in what is becoming a game of chicken between President Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un.

It reminds me that despite the deep connection Asian American and Pacific Islander history has to the U.S. military, the AAPI national advocacy agenda has an opportunity, and as I’ll argue, and obligation, to include a sharper focus on the military. The unique perspective that AAPIs have in U.S. military culture and history, and the disproportionate stake we have in military policy call for nothing less, especially in these times. According to the Migration Policy Institute, out of the 65,000 foreign-born military servicemembers, 23% are from the Philippines, far and away the largest percentage, with Mexico next in line as the nation of origin for 9.5% of servicemembers not born in the U.S. Overall, active duty members from Latin America and the Caribbean constitute 38% of the foreign-born military population, a figure only slightly larger than the 36% from Asia. Compare this to the foreign-born population in the U.S.in general, which is 52% from Mexico and Latin America and 26% from South/ East Asia.

Working with Filipino WWII veterans over the last 15 years has been a constant reminder of the unique history and legacy that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have in U.S. military history. The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project is currently preparing for the National Celebration when the Filipino Veterans of WWII Congressional Gold Medal is officially presented and they join the Nisei WWII veterans in the rarefied fellowship of honorees of that high distinction. That honor was won not only by virtue of the blood, sweat, and sacrifice they demonstrated on the battlefield, but by the unconscionable indignity they had to bear after the war when their status as veterans and access to citizenship was unceremoniously stripped from them. The Congressional Gold Medal for them is as much a recognition of their decades long struggle for equity after the war as it is the symbol of a grateful nation for their sacrifice during the war itself.

The Encyclopedia of Asian American Issues Today, published in 2010, includes a section on the military. I was honored to be invited to write an entry for the Filipino WWII veterans, which joins similar analyses of military issues and history for Korean Americans, Southeast Asian Americans, and Japanese Americans. The throughline of all these articles rightly connects many of the dots between American military action, colonialism, and war between the United States and the Asian Pacific Rim. Other issues related to AAPIs in the military, such as hazing and discrimination, have been brought to light since the writing of that volume, making the connections that much more complex.

Today’s dots are connecting not only this history to the front pages of the news, but are also bringing in Guam, which is being specifically named in threats from North Korea. The focused attention on Guam in the news cycle should be a reminder that the U.S. military has an outsized presence on Guam, other U.S. held territories and protectorates, and including the state of Hawai`i. In a week when dear friends and colleagues Kevin Nadal and EJ Ramos David make the connection between citizenship, history, and International Indigenous People’s Day, it’s worth taking a look at how Pacific Islander cultures and communities have been particularly affected by military overtures leading up to today.

For a community that is as diverse as the groups that form the AAPI identity umbrella, it is perhaps, a thankless task to articulate a coherent political agenda. The recent article by Jay Caspian Kang tries to draw a portrait of the history that informs that agenda, but at the same time says, “‘Asian-American’ as a term, is meaningless.” The project becomes even more fraught when issues of concern for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are more thoughtfully included. But in a political landscape where affirmative action threatens to wedge Asian Americans against other people of color in the same space as saber rattling brings North Korea and Guam into the national spotlight, the AAPI community has no choice but to figure out how to connect all these dots, because they’re already being connected not just for us, but on top of us.

Ben de Guzman serves on the Executive Committee for the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project. He has been working at the intersection between Asian American, Pacific Islander, and veterans community issues for almost two decades.