Towards The Orwellian Era of a Microchipped Workforce

Wearables have already entered the world of corporate wellness with many companies starting to hand out wearable devices to their employees. More than 13 million trackers are forecasted to be incorporated into corporate wellness plans by 2018. My friend the legendary tech expert Shelly Palmer explains why fitness trackers are nonsense in this great article he recently wrote.

A reported 96% of users have routinely logged their health data and eating habits over a two-year period. Although counting steps on a corporate ladder might be one thing, the insurance companies, however, seem to have gone a rung further by offering consumers the opportunity to reduce their health insurance premiums by using and uploading activity data from their wearables.

Activity Trackers Are So Last Year. Enter Microchips

I agree with Shelly. It now appears that wearable activity trackers may also start to become a thing of the past. In April, a Swedish startup, Epicenter advised that it was offering employees and workers an opportunity to have rice-grain sized microchips implanted under their skin to act as ID badges for opening doors, operating machinery or credit card based vending machines, or anything where a typical card-swipe might be required.

Although, one would imagine employees to be steering clear of these injectables – yes they are injected subcutaneously i.e. just under the skin, what is however intriguing is their growing popularity where Epicenter is throwing parties so people can get themselves implanted up. Maybe they want to see what the fuss is all about. There are always the early adopters for almost anything nowadays.

Those from the tech and logistics industry would know that this is not necessarily new technology because chips like these have been used on pet collars or for tracking packages for quite some time. Of course, extending the tech to human beings is different thing altogether.

The fad is starting to gain momentum with employers. Recently a Wisconsin company started offering its employees, microchip implants for opening doors, buying food, and logging onto computers.

Would You Do it?

Having a chip injected under your skin is obviously concerning for a variety of reasons. It appears the process is no more painful than having a vaccination shot or getting your blood drawn except it requires a small amount of anesthetic to numb the site – there is mild swelling for a couple of days in the injected area after which it is business as usual, or the way I see it - business unusual.

Those who remember that scene out of Total Recall where Arnold Schwarzenegger removed an electronic tracker from inside his nose, would probably be a bit squeamish about adding microchip implants under their skin.

However, it appears not everybody is on the same boat here. Nearly 50 out of the 85 employees at the company's head office jumped at the chance of having a chip injected between their thumb and index finger.

I guess carrying a credit card sized ID card around their neck or in their pocket is perhaps more inconvenient than having an electronic rice grain permanently sitting inside their body, opening doors and computers at the wave of a hand…and…dare I say, tracking their every move, the number of times they get up, visit the restroom, hang out in the hallway, have a snack, or interact with their colleagues. Not terribly hard to monitor once the chip is installed, is it?

The bigger concern is what happens when this fad slowly becomes the standard and is mandated upon employees, let’s say within the next ten years. Are we unwittingly paving the way for a dystopian future?

Today the concept is sold to individuals as a cool feature for buying snacks and opening doors. But how long until GPS and other more intrusive monitoring features start to get added?

A New Era in Employee Management

Blaming your late arrival on a faulty alarm is not going to cut it when the GPS on your chip shows you were at a bar until 2 am. These are things that can easily be added onto the chips with time.

The technology already exists in modern cars. Just ask any TESLA owner. Even my Escalade is tracked, with all the relevant stats recorded by the GM Onstar system. It’s convenient because it’s a car of course and it tells me everything I need to know about the health of my car, while also automatically informing my car dealer with my permission.

However, with humans, this adds an entirely different level of complexity. How will privacy laws work in this scenario? Will the chips switch off the moment an employee steps out of the office? What about those that are traveling and on the road as part of their work?

Are we unwittingly opening the gateway to an Orwellian era? Removing a fitness tracker is easy enough but a chip embedded underneath your skin is whole other can of worms.

Will those that resist these changes slowly begin to miss out on new digital experiences just like the individuals that refused to let a smartphone dominate their lives? And how long until being microchipped is an HR requirement that comes with the job?

Also, what about security? With all the hacking going on around the world, how easy would it be to also hack into a human being itself – or a group of humans? The implications for cyber warfare and terrorism are obvious.

Microchipping ourselves like a pet dog in the hope of simplifying our lives seems to be a solution we can live without. One can deal with having chips on an ID card tied to a string hanging around our neck, or off our belts, however, the idea of putting a foreign object in the body so we can be more productive, seems like a bad idea.

Are We The Land of the Free?

The irony of a micro-chipped workforce in the land of the free is an irony that many are failing to see. Our tech wearables, tablets, laptops and smartphones are already tracking our every movement anyway.