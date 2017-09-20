Toxic people are such a challenge. They get things wrong and yet they proceed anyway. Instead of stopping to understand why things aren’t working out for them, they press on with their own toxic agenda. They become angry with everyone else involved when no one supports them, but they continue nevertheless. It never occurs to them that their premise is wrong and that everything they do from that point forward makes them look ridiculous.

Control is everything for people like this. They won’t discuss anything in the past, not even from the day before, citing the need to move on. But how does anyone move on when those victimized by these people have no idea what happened? And by refusing to accept responsibility for their actions, particularly when they stem from pre-conceived notions which are incorrect, they prevent their victims from having a voice. How lovely for them, to have such power over innocent people who put their trust in them. Must be nice to steamroll over others and bear no responsibility for the fallout.

Admittedly, I have a really difficult time with people who behave this way. I find their dishonesty breathtaking. One person who I know like this has everything tied up with a nice bow on top. No one can say anything without the ready insult that follows. It’s not that people are afraid, but that no one wants the headache involved when dealing with this person, so most won’t challenge anything the arrogant fool says. I find this person to be exhausting, snotty, and petty. But then, I’m a witch and I don’t suffer fools gladly as the saying goes.

Passive-aggressive and agenda-fixated, people like this try to have things both ways and prevent anyone else from having a voice. They have a sort of tunnel vision about them, viewing everyone else as the problem when in truth it’s all them. And then, when they’re finally called out for their behavior and boundaries are established, they pout and become the martyr.

In short, people like this suck.

It’s as if they become stuck in a high school mentality, becoming the quintessential mean girl irrespective of their gender. They lack basic maturity no matter their age and never ask others for the input necessary for a successful outcome. They have no idea what they’re doing yet they act anyway typically to the detriment of others, becoming hostile when confronted with their behavior.

They last far longer in the workplace than their co-workers would prefer and cause problems in other areas of their lives, arrogant to the core. No one wants to deal with them due to their win at all costs attitude and most wish they’d simply go away. They’re a waste of oxygen and not worth anyone’s time or energy.