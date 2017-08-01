Toyota’s $100 Million Venture Fund for Artificial Intelligence Start-Ups in Silicon Valley

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on August 1, 2017.

By Yeo-Ri Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Yeo-Ri is a Master's candidate in Global Policy Studies at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas.

On July 11, Toyota — the world’s second largest automotive manufacturer, headquartered in Japan — announced its first formal venture fund: Toyota Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ventures. The new fund invests $100 million into technology start-ups as a subsidiary of Toyota Research Institute (TRI), located in Silicon Valley, California. The venture capital focuses on artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous mobility, and data and cloud technology sectors. The initial beneficiaries of the fund are three start-ups; Silicon Valley based Nauto, SLAMcore in the United Kingdom, and Israel-based Intuition Robotics.

Since Toyota Motor Corporation established TRI in Los Altos, CA in 2015, the institute has collaborated with local companies and academic institutions to develop and apply advanced technology for enhancing the safety of automobiles. TRI funded $25 million into the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (SAIL) to form the SAIL-Toyota Center for AI research in 2015. Additionally, TRI is running offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Ann Arbor, Michigan, collaborating with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Michiganrespectively.

Japan— the world’s third largest economy— has been California’s longstanding trade and investment partner, and was California’s fourth largest trade partner in 2015. In 2014, 1,392 Japanese companies were located in California. Japan is the biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) country for CA, providing 24.2% of overall FDI to the state. Japanese FDI was the second largest source for the United States as a whole; the total stock of Japanese FDI in the United States was $344.1 billion in 2013. In 2012, Japanese-owned companies invested $6.2 billion in research and development in the United States.