Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for her work on ABC’s “Black-ish.”

When she took to the stage, the 44-year-old said she had never attended the Golden Globes before. But she wasted little time while there before dedicating her award to something bigger than herself.

“This is for all the women, women of color and colorful people, whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” she said. “But I want you to know: I see you. We see you.”

She continued, “It is an honor to be on this show, ‘Black-ish,’ to continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Ross also took a moment to appreciate that she is able to survive in Hollywood after the age of 40, something many other female actresses have struggled to do. “It’s nice at 44. I like it here. This is great. Thank you,” she said.

Soon after, Miles Brown, who plays Ross’ son, Jack Johnson, on the show, uploaded a video of him celebrating her win on Twitter.