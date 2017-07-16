Dear Internet, Tracee Ellis Ross Heard Your 'Magic School Bus' Prayers

Tracee Ellis Ross has definitely heard the unbridled requests for her to play Ms. Frizzle in a live-action version of “Magic School Bus.” The buzz began back in May when a Twitter user Josh Gwynn first suggested that she’d make the perfect version of the teacher. After months, Ross finally responded Friday on Twitter to the flood of fan support for her to take on the role. She’s read the tweets, saw the fan art, and she is definitely curious about what the hype is about.