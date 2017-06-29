Tracy's Dogs Rescues Shelter Dogs From Euthanasia And Finds Them Forever Homes

Tracy's Dogs is a not-for-profit National Rescue & Transport Initiative for shelter dogs. The focus of the program is to rescue and rehabilitate dogs with pending euthanasia dates residing in kill shelters with the hope of putting them up for adoption to find forever homes!

In 2011, ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) launched a National Animal Relocation Initiative to move animals from areas of oversupply to areas where there are few, if any, similar pets available in shelters for adoption. And while on a 6-week work furlough, Tracy Whyatt followed her passion for saving these unloved dogs' lives! Tracy and her husband Scott started going on road trips, saving Texas-based dogs in kill shelters, and taking them to other states to find their forever homes... and their company, Tracy's Dogs, began!

Tracy's Dogs partners with PetSmart to help with a meeting space for the dogs and their new owners. Every month after filling out an application and going over the details of each dog and their new owners, Scott loads up the dogs in a 32-foot trailer and takes them to PetSmart parking lots in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Florida, where they meet up with their new families. The moment that the new owners receive their dogs is amazingly emotional and beautiful!

Since Tracy and Scott began their company in 2011, they have adopted out over 3,700 dogs! And once you see these dogs and owners meet for the first time, you're going to want to adopt a dog from Tracy's Dogs!

For more information or to make a donation to Tracy's Dogs, visit tracysdogs.com and here's a list of their available dogs.